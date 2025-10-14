India drag-flicker Deepika eyes injury return

NEW DELHI: The Indian women’s hockey team sorely missed the services of one player at the Asia Cup last month where the Salima Tete-led side lost in the final to hosts and Paris Olympics silver medallists China. India women’s team forward and drag-flick specialist Deepika Sehrawat. (HI Photo)

Striker and drag-flicker Deepika Sehrawat could not travel to Hangzhou due to a tear in her hamstring, sustained in the last training session before the travel day. The injury meant India were without their primary penalty corner (PC) specialist at the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

“We missed Deepika as we were also focussed on indirect PC attempts through her. Because of that we had to reset the entire PC attack structure. With Deepika, we would have scored more goals and would have been more cohesive. She is a player who can win matches,” India head coach Harendra Singh told HT.

On the road to recovery, Deepika is likely to return next month after weeks of rehabilitation. Although it was a 2mm tear, the 21-year-old is unlikely to push her body immediately after comeback. As a vital cog in the team’s set-piece plans as well as attack, it is imperative that the forward from Hisar recovers completely before she resumes practicing PC routines as the drag-flick puts immense pressure on the hamstring.

“The injury is much better now but I have to get stronger because if I slip again, the injury can become more serious,” Deepika told HT. “Now I am able to walk properly but progress will be based on rehab. I will start playing and then drag-flicking. I will be able to train soon but drag-flicking will take a bit more time.”

Deepika has come a long way since her debut in 2022. Last year was her best as she scored 17 goals to end 2024 as the third-highest scorer at the women’s elite level, after Dutchwoman Yibbi Jansen (29) and Belgium’s Ambre Ballenghien (19). At the 2024 Asian Champion Trophy which India won, the Indian Oil employee emerged as the highest scorer with 11 goals and was named the Player of the Tournament.

A wrestler who switched to hockey, Deepika learnt the nuances of drag-flick from men’s PC specialist and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Rupinder Pal Singh and Dutch legend Taeke Taekema. In addition, she was also sent to the Netherlands to train under renowned PC coach Toon Siepman, who has also trained 2024 FIH Player of the Year and Olympic gold medallist Jansen.

“I have improved a lot under these big names. I have monitored the difference in video footage, how my performance and conversion rate has improved. Toon made me focus on multiple points where I was lacking,” said Deepika. “All of us have different styles so he studies individual actions and gives suggestions accordingly, how and where to focus.”

Deepika is critical to India’s plans of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup which will be held in the Netherlands and Belgium. Two years ago, India missed the bus for the Paris Olympics. Relegated from the Pro League, they will also be deprived of top competition in the near future.

If they fail to qualify for the quadrennial showpiece, they will be entirely cut off from all forms of top-level competition. Having missed out via the Pro League and Asia Cup, the World Cup qualifiers in February-March will be their last chance.

“Next year is very important with the World Cup and Asian Games, which is a qualifier for the 2028 Olympics. As a team, we have to strengthen our mindset and make sure we don’t give up,” said the striker.

In the absence of top-level competition, the team will play matches against the men, be it the junior team, India A or core probables. Though standard practice, it is likely the number of games will go up if bilateral matches cannot be arranged against the top 10 teams, who will be busy with the Pro League. “We played matches with the men’s team before going for Pro League. It speeds up our game,” she said.

HIL pathway

Before donning the Indian colours again, Deepika will take part in the Hockey India League (HIL) for Delhi SG Pipers, who have retained her. Last season, the Pipers finished fourth and last in the revamped tournament but Deepika is hoping for a turnaround this time around.

“Last time, our team was good but the connection was missing, from the defenders to the midfield and then to the strikers. This season we have to make sure we bond and communicate well,” she said.