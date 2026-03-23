Did you know puffy eyes and nausea can indicate kidney disease? US doctor shares 5 subtle signs of impaired kidneys
Kidney disease often progresses silently, hence paying attention to the subtle signs is important. Dr Sood shares 5 symptoms of kidney disease.
Kidney disease is often called a “silent” condition because it can progress gradually without obvious or alarming symptoms in the early stages. However, the body does send subtle signals when something isn’t right – signs that are easy to overlook but can be crucial for early detection. Recognising these warning signs and seeking timely evaluation can make a significant difference in preventing further damage and starting treatment early.
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Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is highlighting the subtle warning signs that may indicate your kidneys are silently struggling. In an Instagram video shared on March 23, the physician explains, “Kidney disease can develop silently and often progresses quietly. Early signs like foamy urine, swelling, fatigue, or appetite changes should prompt evaluation rather than being ignored.”
Persistent foamy urine
According to Dr Sood, foamy urine may indicate protein leakage caused by damage to the glomeruli – the tiny capillaries in the kidneys responsible for filtration. However, he emphasises that this sign is not definitive and should be confirmed through proper urine testing.
He explains, “Foamy urine can signal protein leakage (albuminuria) from damaged glomeruli. Proteins act as surfactants, stabilising bubbles and creating persistent foam. However, this sign is not specific and should be confirmed with urine testing.”
Dark or tea-coloured urine
Dark, pigmented urine can indicate the presence of blood or muscle breakdown – a condition known as haematuria. It involves the release of haemoglobin, which oxidises and gives urine its darker colour, potentially signalling kidney stress or injury.
Dr Sood explains, “Dark urine may reflect haem pigments from blood or muscle breakdown. Haematuria releases haemoglobin, while rhabdomyolysis releases myoglobin. Both contain haem, which oxidises and gives urine a brown or tea color and can signal kidney stress or injury.”
Swollen ankles or puffy eyes
Swollen ankles or puffy eyes may be signs of fluid retention, known as oedema. This occurs when the body’s fluid balance is disrupted, often due to protein loss and impaired sodium regulation linked to kidney dysfunction.
The physician elaborates, “Oedema occurs when fluid balance is disrupted. In kidney disease, protein loss lowers oncotic pressure and fluid leaks into tissues, while impaired sodium handling causes fluid retention. Gravity leads to ankle swelling, while loose eyelid tissue makes facial puffiness more noticeable.”
Ongoing fatigue
Dr Sood highlights that persistent fatigue can be a sign of chronic kidney disease. Reduced kidney function may lead to toxin build-up, anaemia, and metabolic imbalances – all of which can contribute to ongoing tiredness.
He explains, “Fatigue is one of the most common symptoms in CKD, affecting up to 70 percent of patients. Reduced kidney function leads to toxin buildup (uraemia), anaemia from low erythropoietin, and metabolic imbalance, all of which reduce energy production and cause persistent fatigue.”
Loss of appetite or nausea
According to the physician, reduced kidney function can cause a build-up of waste in the body and disrupt metabolic balance, which can affect the gastrointestinal system. This may lead to reduced appetite, nausea, and related symptoms.
Dr Sood highlights, “As kidney function declines, retained waste products and metabolic disturbances can affect the gastrointestinal system. Uraemia is associated with nausea, poor appetite, altered taste, and weight loss, especially in more advanced disease.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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