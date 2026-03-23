Did you know puffy eyes and nausea can indicate kidney disease? US doctor shares 5 subtle signs of impaired kidneys

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is highlighting the subtle warning signs that may indicate your kidneys are silently struggling. In an Instagram video shared on March 23, the physician explains, “Kidney disease can develop silently and often progresses quietly. Early signs like foamy urine, swelling, fatigue, or appetite changes should prompt evaluation rather than being ignored.”

Kidney disease is often called a “silent” condition because it can progress gradually without obvious or alarming symptoms in the early stages. However, the body does send subtle signals when something isn’t right – signs that are easy to overlook but can be crucial for early detection. Recognising these warning signs and seeking timely evaluation can make a significant difference in preventing further damage and starting treatment early.

Persistent foamy urine According to Dr Sood, foamy urine may indicate protein leakage caused by damage to the glomeruli – the tiny capillaries in the kidneys responsible for filtration. However, he emphasises that this sign is not definitive and should be confirmed through proper urine testing.

He explains, “Foamy urine can signal protein leakage (albuminuria) from damaged glomeruli. Proteins act as surfactants, stabilising bubbles and creating persistent foam. However, this sign is not specific and should be confirmed with urine testing.”

Dark or tea-coloured urine Dark, pigmented urine can indicate the presence of blood or muscle breakdown – a condition known as haematuria. It involves the release of haemoglobin, which oxidises and gives urine its darker colour, potentially signalling kidney stress or injury.

Dr Sood explains, “Dark urine may reflect haem pigments from blood or muscle breakdown. Haematuria releases haemoglobin, while rhabdomyolysis releases myoglobin. Both contain haem, which oxidises and gives urine a brown or tea color and can signal kidney stress or injury.”

Swollen ankles or puffy eyes Swollen ankles or puffy eyes may be signs of fluid retention, known as oedema. This occurs when the body’s fluid balance is disrupted, often due to protein loss and impaired sodium regulation linked to kidney dysfunction.

The physician elaborates, “Oedema occurs when fluid balance is disrupted. In kidney disease, protein loss lowers oncotic pressure and fluid leaks into tissues, while impaired sodium handling causes fluid retention. Gravity leads to ankle swelling, while loose eyelid tissue makes facial puffiness more noticeable.”

Ongoing fatigue Dr Sood highlights that persistent fatigue can be a sign of chronic kidney disease. Reduced kidney function may lead to toxin build-up, anaemia, and metabolic imbalances – all of which can contribute to ongoing tiredness.

He explains, “Fatigue is one of the most common symptoms in CKD, affecting up to 70 percent of patients. Reduced kidney function leads to toxin buildup (uraemia), anaemia from low erythropoietin, and metabolic imbalance, all of which reduce energy production and cause persistent fatigue.”

Loss of appetite or nausea According to the physician, reduced kidney function can cause a build-up of waste in the body and disrupt metabolic balance, which can affect the gastrointestinal system. This may lead to reduced appetite, nausea, and related symptoms.

Dr Sood highlights, “As kidney function declines, retained waste products and metabolic disturbances can affect the gastrointestinal system. Uraemia is associated with nausea, poor appetite, altered taste, and weight loss, especially in more advanced disease.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.