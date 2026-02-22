Florida orthopaedic surgeon shares 5 unusual signs of being healthy: Light yellow urine to fast healing wounds
Not all signs of good health are obvious. Some, such as waking up consistently at a particular time, or being regular with bathroom habits, are often ignored.
Health is defined by the World Health Organisation as a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity. More often than not, it takes conscious efforts by individuals to become healthy or maintain good health.
There are many obvious signs of an individual being healthy that can be experienced by themselves or observed by others. That can include being energetic throughout the day and carrying out all necessary tasks without fatigue or physical or mental blocks.
However, according to Dr David Abbasi, an orthopaedic sports surgeon based in Florida, there are some signs of a body being healthy that are often ignored due to a lack of awareness. Taking to Instagram on February 18, he listed five such overlooked signs.
1. Having vivid dreams
Sleeping is a complex and dynamic process that is an important part of being healthy. While the body rests as we sleep, the internal machinations are very much active. It is the period in which the body recovers from the toil it has gone through during the waking period.
According to Dr Abbasi, it is not just sleeping well but having vivid dreams during sleep that is a sign of a healthy body. Dreams suggest that an individual is getting REM sleep, which is crucial for memory, mood, and brain recovery, he stated.
2. Quickly healing wounds
It is commonplace in life to be wounded physically. However, how fast the wounds heal for an individual can be an indicator of their health. Wounds healing fast for an individual is an indication that they have a strong circulatory system and a healthy immune response, while also receiving good nutrition.
3. Consistent bathroom habits
If the bathroom habits of an individual are fairly consistent, it suggests that their internal clock is ticking on time. According to Dr Abbasi, regular digestion means the gut microbiome is doing its job well.
4. Light yellow urine
A lighter colour of urine is popularly associated with better hydration. If the colour of urine is light yellow for an individual, Dr Abbasi insisted that it means they are well-hydrated and have not overdone it. The kidneys are functioning at an optimum level.
5. Waking up without an alarm
If an individual wakes up consistently at a similar time during the day without the need for an alarm, it suggests that their circadian rhythm is locked in. The body knows what it is doing, which is a sign of good health.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
