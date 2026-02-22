Michigan neurosurgeon lists 5 common drugs that can quietly harm the brain: Benzodiazepines, Opioids, and more
Some medicines that are unrelated to maintaining brain health can also impact the organ following chronic usage. Dr Jagannathan explains.
Medicines, in general, are extremely valuable substances that help us stay healthy. According to Dr Jay Jagannathan, a neurosurgeon at the Michigan Neurosurgery Institute specialising in multidisciplinary neurosurgery and pain management, they are “widely used for very real medical reasons.” Some save lives while others can improve the quality of life.
However, taking to Instagram on February 22, the doctor cautioned that certain classes of drugs, especially those which have long-term or repeated use, may be associated with subtle changes in cognition and brain function.
“Studies have explored links to memory changes, slower processing speed, shifts in neurotransmitter balance, and, in some cases, structural differences seen on imaging,” wrote Dr Jagannathan in the caption of his post.
This does not necessarily mean that these medicines are “bad” per se, he highlighted, or that the medicines should not be prescribed or used when required. Medicines are always about “balance, context, and individual circumstances.”
What the information does seem to point out is that the brain is “not isolated” from the treatments we use. It responds and adapts to medication, and cumulative exposure can show its effects over time.
Dr Jagannathan went on to share five common drugs, both prescribed and over-the-counter, that may affect brain health on prolonged use.
1. Benzodiazepines
Benzodiazepines such as Alprazolam, Lorazepam, and Diazepam are used for anxiety and sleep. While short-term use can be appropriate, chronic use requires caution.
Long-term use has been linked to:
- Memory impairment
- Slower processing speed
- Increased fall risk
- Dependency
- Cognitive decline (especially in older adults)
2. Anticholinergic Drugs
Drugs such as Diphenhydramine (Benadryl), Oxybutynin and some antidepressants are available over the counter. However, their use is known to block acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter critical for learning and memory.
Higher cumulative use is associated with:
- Confusion
- Delirium
- Increased dementia risk (observational data)
3. Opioids
Opioids such as Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, and Morphine are infamous for being addictive. Neuroimaging studies show measurable changes with chronic exposure. Prolonged use can also result in:
- Alter brain structure
- Reduce grey matter volume
- Impair executive function
- Disrupt pain-processing pathways
4. Certain Chemotherapy Agents
Chemotherapy agents such as Methotrexate and Cisplatin are life-saving drugs. However, some patients experience the following side effects, which can persist after treatment:
- Slowed processing
- Memory changes
- White matter alterations
- "Chemo brain"
5. Stimulants (when misused)
“Brain performance is not the same as brain health,” noted Dr Jagannathan. High doses or unsupervised use of stimulants such as Amphetamines and non-prescribed ADHD medications can have the following effects:
- Increase anxiety
- Disrupt sleep
- Stress cerebral blood vessels
- Alter dopamine signalling
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations.Read More
