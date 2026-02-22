Michigan neurosurgeon lists 5 common drugs that can quietly harm the brain: Benzodiazepines, Opioids, and more

Medicines, in general, are extremely valuable substances that help us stay healthy. According to Dr Jay Jagannathan, a neurosurgeon at the Michigan Neurosurgery Institute specialising in multidisciplinary neurosurgery and pain management, they are “widely used for very real medical reasons.” Some save lives while others can improve the quality of life. Some medicines can have an impact on brain functioning with prolonged use, explains Dr Jagannathan. (Pixabay)

However, taking to Instagram on February 22, the doctor cautioned that certain classes of drugs, especially those which have long-term or repeated use, may be associated with subtle changes in cognition and brain function.

“Studies have explored links to memory changes, slower processing speed, shifts in neurotransmitter balance, and, in some cases, structural differences seen on imaging,” wrote Dr Jagannathan in the caption of his post.

This does not necessarily mean that these medicines are “bad” per se, he highlighted, or that the medicines should not be prescribed or used when required. Medicines are always about “balance, context, and individual circumstances.”

What the information does seem to point out is that the brain is “not isolated” from the treatments we use. It responds and adapts to medication, and cumulative exposure can show its effects over time.