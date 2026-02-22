Dentist with 40 years of experience explains 5 things he would never give kids: 'Milk at bedtime sounds cosy but it...'

Here are the five items Dr Burhenne said parents should avoid to protect their children's smiles:

While he admitted his advice might make him sound like a 'buzzkill', he insisted the trade-off was worth it. "Trust me, it’s so much easier to prevent cavities than to treat them later," Dr Burhenne wrote in his caption.

A US dentist is sparking a conversation about pediatric oral health by revealing the common food and household items he would keep out of reach of his own children. Dr Mark Burhenne, a San Francisco-based dentist with four decades of experience, took to Instagram on February 22 to share his 'no-go list' for children. Also read | Dentist shares 9 important questions you should ask before you agree to any dental treatment

1. The bedtime milk ritual It’s a classic parenting trope: a warm glass of milk to help a child drift off. However, Dr Burhenne warned that this 'cosy' habit was a recipe for decay. Milk contains natural sugars that, when left on the teeth overnight, provide a feast for bacteria. He shared, "Milk at bedtime sounds cosy, but it coats teeth in sugar overnight. Milk is for dinner time, nothing but water after brushing, flossing, and tongue scraping."

2. Sippy cups They may prevent spills, but they aren't doing any favours for oral development or hygiene. Dr Burhenne advocated for skipping the sippy cup in favour of open cups, which encourage better swallowing patterns and limit the time liquids spend bathing the teeth.

3. Flavoured water and juices Many parents reach for flavoured waters as a 'healthier' alternative to soda, but the dentist wasn't buying it. He described the mixture of acid and sugar as a 'cavity combo on repeat'. His professional recommendation remained simple: stick to plain water.

4. Dried fruit While it seemed like a healthy snack, Dr Burhenne labelled dried fruit a 'sticky sugar bomb'. Unlike fresh fruit, the dried variety acts like glue, sticking into the crevices of the teeth and allowing bacteria to linger for hours. "Fresh fruit doesn’t stick to teeth like glue, allowing cavity causing bacteria to feast for hours," he shared.

5. Processed crackers Popular snacks like Panda crackers, Annie’s bunnies, and Goldfish were on Dr Burhenne's blacklist. According to him, these refined carbohydrates transform into a sticky paste that settles deep into the grooves of molars. He suggested swapping crackers for string cheese, apples, or crunchy vegetables.

He concluded: "I know this might make me sound like a buzzkill dentist dad — but trust me, it’s so much easier to prevent cavities than to treat them later."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.