US dentist lists 7 habits to quit to improve oral health; explains why one should not rinse mouth after brushing
Dr Burhenne explains why we would do well to quit some commonly practiced habits to take better care of our dental health.
Taking care of dental and overall oral health is not limited to brushing twice a day. According to Dr Mark Burhenne, California-based dentist with nearly 40 years of experience, there are nuances to it that many people are not often aware of.
Also Read | AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares first signs of 7 micronutrient deficiencies: Vitamins A, C, K, B6, and more
Taking to Instagram on February 8, Dr Burhenne shared seven popular habits that we would do well to quit at the earliest.
1. Quit using antibacterial mouthwash
While many consider using an anti-bacterial mouthwash a healthy habit, that is simply not true. According to Dr Burhenne, the substance destroys the oral microbiome, as well as raises the blood pressure by attacking the healthy bacteria. Instead, the dentist suggests oil pulling, which involves swishing edible oil in the mouth.
2. Quit brushing immediately after eating
Brushing right after eating results in scrubbing away the enamel coating of our teeth. Dr Burhenne suggests waiting for 30 to 45 minutes before brushing.
3. Quit ignoring your kid’s mouth breathing
If a child keeps his mouth open at rest, has a forward head posture and dark circles under the eyes, it should not be ignored as “just a phase.” Instead, they should be considered as airway red flags.
4. Quit whitening the teeth every few months
Whitening the teeth may look like an attractive prospect, but it should not be done frequently, shared Dr Burhenne. This is because tooth enamel does not grow back. Gaining peroxide sensitivity over time is a warning sign of irreversible damage to the teeth, and not a side effect to push through.
5. Quit assuming snoring is normal
While snoring is a very common phenomenon and often associated with quality sleep, it is not a normal phenomenon, according to Dr Burhenne. “It’s a sign your airway is obstructed,” he explained, adding that snoring has been linked to “heart disease, cognitive decline, and metabolic dysfunction.”
6. Quit rinsing after brushing
Rinsing the mouth with water is an extremely common practice after brushing the teeth. However, according to Dr Burhenne, we should only spit out the foam after brushing and never rinse. This is because the fluoride (or hydroxyapatite) present in toothpaste needs time to work, and rinsing it away defeats the entire purpose.
7. Quit waiting until it hurts to go to the dentist
It does not do well to be late to the dentist. By the time a tooth hurts, an individual has lost the window in which a likely cavity could have been reversed. “Pain is late-stage,” explained Dr Burhenne. “Prevention is the whole game.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.