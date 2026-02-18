US dentist lists 7 habits to quit to improve oral health; explains why one should not rinse mouth after brushing

Taking to Instagram on February 8, Dr Burhenne shared seven popular habits that we would do well to quit at the earliest.

Taking care of dental and overall oral health is not limited to brushing twice a day. According to Dr Mark Burhenne, California-based dentist with nearly 40 years of experience, there are nuances to it that many people are not often aware of.

1. Quit using antibacterial mouthwash While many consider using an anti-bacterial mouthwash a healthy habit, that is simply not true. According to Dr Burhenne, the substance destroys the oral microbiome, as well as raises the blood pressure by attacking the healthy bacteria. Instead, the dentist suggests oil pulling, which involves swishing edible oil in the mouth.

2. Quit brushing immediately after eating Brushing right after eating results in scrubbing away the enamel coating of our teeth. Dr Burhenne suggests waiting for 30 to 45 minutes before brushing.

3. Quit ignoring your kid’s mouth breathing If a child keeps his mouth open at rest, has a forward head posture and dark circles under the eyes, it should not be ignored as “just a phase.” Instead, they should be considered as airway red flags.

4. Quit whitening the teeth every few months Whitening the teeth may look like an attractive prospect, but it should not be done frequently, shared Dr Burhenne. This is because tooth enamel does not grow back. Gaining peroxide sensitivity over time is a warning sign of irreversible damage to the teeth, and not a side effect to push through.

5. Quit assuming snoring is normal While snoring is a very common phenomenon and often associated with quality sleep, it is not a normal phenomenon, according to Dr Burhenne. “It’s a sign your airway is obstructed,” he explained, adding that snoring has been linked to “heart disease, cognitive decline, and metabolic dysfunction.”

6. Quit rinsing after brushing Rinsing the mouth with water is an extremely common practice after brushing the teeth. However, according to Dr Burhenne, we should only spit out the foam after brushing and never rinse. This is because the fluoride (or hydroxyapatite) present in toothpaste needs time to work, and rinsing it away defeats the entire purpose.

7. Quit waiting until it hurts to go to the dentist It does not do well to be late to the dentist. By the time a tooth hurts, an individual has lost the window in which a likely cavity could have been reversed. “Pain is late-stage,” explained Dr Burhenne. “Prevention is the whole game.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.