Dentist with 40 years of experience shares 9 important questions you should ask before you agree to any dental treatment

He said: “The best dentistry is no dentistry. The right dentist will be able to do excellent work and help you prevent needing work down the road.”

Dr Burhenne’s approach leans toward conservative dentistry, a philosophy that prioritises preserving natural tooth structure whenever possible. He contended that a transparent dialogue between patient and dentist could actually prevent the need for future work.

On February 4, Dr Burhenne shared his insights in an Instagram post with a clear message: the most expensive or immediate treatment isn't always the best one. " Before you agree to dental treatment , pause — and ask these questions," Dr Burhenne advised. “Not to challenge your dentist... but because good dentistry should always be able to explain itself,” he added.

In an era of high-tech procedures and rising healthcare costs, one US dentist is urging patients to take a beat before opening wide. Dr Mark Burhenne, a San Francisco-based dentist with four decades of experience, has shared a guide on how to navigate dental recommendations. Also read | Dentist shares real reason you should flush your mouthwash down the toilet: 'Double risk of high blood pressure...'

‘What is the least invasive way to treat this?’ Here are the questions Dr Burhenne recommended asking your dentist before a treatment:

• Do you incorporate nutritional counseling into your treatment plans?

• What kind of fillings do you use — and why?

• How can I access safer materials if my insurance is restrictive?

• What is the least invasive way to treat this?

• What are the risks and benefits of this procedure?

• Can this tooth decay be remineralised?

• Are you able to explain what you’re seeing so I can understand it (or get a second opinion)?

• Is this cavity an incipient lesion? If so, how might I reverse it myself at home?

• Can we monitor this instead of treating it immediately?

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.