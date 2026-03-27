Health coach says ‘eating the same breakfast daily’ helped him get abs at 46 and drop to 12% body fat

According to Dan, the recipe is simple and made up of just four ingredients:

Dan calls his go-to meal “Glop,” and admits it may not win any visual appeal contests. “I want to give you a word of warning that it looks disgusting,” he said. “But it's healthy, low calorie, tastes great, and the best part is it takes less than 3 minutes to make.”

“I've eaten the same breakfast every morning for a year. At 46, I got my body fat to 12% and got my abs back without the use of GLP-1 's or other peptides,” he wrote, adding, “This breakfast was the biggest reason why.”

In a world where fitness trends change almost every day, it’s easy to feel lost between what works and what doesn’t. Many people focus on complex plans, forgetting that consistency often delivers the best results. Health coach Dan Go highlighted this in his March 23 post on X (formerly Twitter), where he shared how sticking to the same breakfast daily helped him achieve abs at 46 and maintain 12% body fat. (Also read: Taiwanese singer’s ‘vacuum belly’ weight-loss stunt at live show sparks online debate: ‘Slimness does not equal beauty…' )

Why this breakfast works Dan broke down the science behind his routine, highlighting the role of protein, fibre, and volume in fat loss.“High protein first thing triggers a wave of satiety hormones that keeps you full all day,” he shared, noting that studies show a high-protein breakfast can reduce daily calorie intake by 80–100 calories without effort.

He also emphasised the benefits of psyllium husk, calling it “the most underrated supplement alive,” as it slows digestion and keeps you fuller for longer. Meanwhile, frozen fruit adds natural sweetness, nutrients, and volume without adding many calories. “High protein + high fibre + high volume + low calories = the formula for fat loss,” Dan summed up.

How it helps with cravings Beyond nutrition, Dan pointed out a lesser-discussed benefit, better control over nighttime cravings. “My biggest weakness my entire life was nighttime cravings. I could eat clean all day. Then 9 PM would hit and I'd lose my mind. This breakfast stopped that completely,” he admitted.

He explained that skipping breakfast or eating poorly in the morning can lead to blood sugar fluctuations and increased cravings later in the day. “When you eat a protein and fibre-rich meal 1–2 hours after waking, you sync with your body's natural metabolic rhythm,” he wrote, adding that it helps regulate hunger and energy levels throughout the day.

For Dan, the biggest advantage of this routine isn’t just nutrition, it’s consistency. “We make around 200 food decisions per day. Decision fatigue chips away at your willpower before the day even starts,” he said. “When you have one default breakfast that you know works, you remove an entire category of decisions from your life.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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