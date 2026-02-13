Chennai doctor drops from 92 kg to 78 kg, reveals why she chose GLP-1 after 8 months of frustrating weight loss plateau

Weight loss journeys are rarely as quick or glamorous as social media makes them seem. They come with slow progress, frustrating plateaus, small wins and a lot of self-discipline. Highlighting this very reality, Dr Preethi Mrinalini K, a laparoscopic surgeon at Apollo Spectra Hospitals, MRC Nagar in Chennai, opened up about her gradual journey from 92 kg to 78 kg and why sustainable habits mattered more than quick fixes. (Also read: Woman who lost 70+ kg shares best exercises that actually work for weight loss: ‘Right workout depends on…’ ) In her weight loss journey, Dr Preethi shared her experiences with GLP-1 medication and the emotional challenges of postpartum weight gain. (Instagram/@dr.preethimrinalini) How childbirth impact her body and recovery Calling it her “slow, honest, unfiltered weight loss journey,” Dr Preethi shared how childbirth changed her body and her perspective. In 2021, she conceived at 78 kg and reached 85 kg by full term. By 2022, she walked out of the hospital at 79 kg, proud that she had managed her pregnancy weight well. She had remained disciplined with food and active throughout those months but after her C-section, things took a difficult turn. Recovery proved physically and emotionally draining. She experienced prolonged bleeding for nearly 60 days, making movement almost impossible and leaving her exhausted. As she returned to work and adjusted to life with a newborn, the challenges only intensified. “Breastfeeding made me constantly hungry, carbs became my comfort and my quick fix. And I don’t blame myself… breastfeeding hunger is real,” she admitted. Gradually, without fully realising it, her weight climbed to 92 kg.

Why consistency matters more than intensity Determined to regain control, she resumed workouts, waking up at 5 AM despite sleepless nights and a demanding job. But the body did not respond the way she expected. The combination of stress, lack of rest and an unpredictable routine worked against her. “A newborn plus a demanding job plus no routine equals chaos,” she wrote, revealing that despite her discipline, she ended up gaining more weight. Beyond the physical changes, she opened up about the emotional toll. Weight gain, she said, affects far more than appearance; it chips away at confidence, mood and identity. Feeling like she was losing parts of herself, she decided to pause and reassess her priorities. She eventually left a job that did not support her health and chose one that allowed her breathing space. In 2023, she shifted her focus to consistency over intensity. She reminded herself that she had lost 14 kg once before and could do it again. Slowly, painfully slowly, the scale began to move. By 2025, after 1.5 years of steady effort, she had returned to 78 kg. Why did she opt for GLP-1 medication However, the journey was not linear. The last eight months brought frustrating stagnation. Despite doing everything right, there was no visible change. That was when she realised she needed additional support. After much internal debate, she chose to seek medical help, a decision she believes reflects strength rather than weakness.