Woman who lost 70+ kg shares best exercises that actually work for weight loss: ‘Right workout depends on…’

“I get hundreds of messages every week asking what is the best form of exercise for weight loss . I’m going to break it down for you,” Kate says. “I’ve lost over 70 kilos through changing my lifestyle with things like exercise, a calorie deficit, and small, consistent changes to my daily habits. So the best form of exercise for weight loss is the one that you’re actually going to do and stick with over time.”

For many people, losing weight feels like an uphill battle. Busy schedules, confusing fitness advice, and unsustainable diets can make it seem impossible to shed those extra kilos . But success often comes down to consistency, the right mindset, and knowing which exercises actually work.

She emphasises that there’s no one-size-fits-all approach. “The right workout really depends on your lifestyle and your needs. If you need accountability, that might mean heading to a gym. If you want something simple without travel time, it could be walking your neighbourhood streets. If you have young kids and can’t leave the house, that might be doing laps inside your home or even following a YouTube workout video in your lounge room.”

How do you get started and stay consistent Kate also stresses the importance of just getting started. “Just start, because starting is more important than your performance in the beginning. Focus on showing up, moving your body, and being consistent. You can always build on it as you go.”

Her advice is simple but powerful: it’s not about perfection, it’s about momentum. Consistency, patience, and making movement a habit are the real keys to long-term, sustainable weight loss.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.