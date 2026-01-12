Weight loss coach shares 8 foods you must avoid to shed extra kilos, suggests healthier alternatives

Sustainable weight loss is a comprehensive process which includes both exercise and diet. The latter holds special significance, as the goal is not achievable unless those who wish to achieve it create a calorie deficit. When it comes to weight loss, ice cream is not our friend.(Pexel)

However, like most things, this is easier said than done. Taking to Instagram on January 11, nutritionist and online weight loss coach Amaka shared eight foods to swap in favour of more nutritious alternatives that will make it easier to avoid empty calories and stay on track with the fitness journey.

1. Sugary drinks

Sugary drinks such as soda, sweetened juice and energy drinks are a big NO when it comes to weight loss. Better alternatives include plain water, lemon water, warm chia seeds soaked in water, apple cider vinegar water, detox water, green tea, black coffee, or low-calorie smoothies.

2. Fried foods

Fries, fried chicken, doughnuts, and other fried foods are better avoided. Healthier options include grilled, air-fried, boiled with pepper, or baked. “The amount of calories saved from this will do wonders for your waistline,” noted Amaka.

3. White bread and refined carbs

This category includes white rice, noodles, and pastries. Whole-grain bread or tortilla wraps, brown rice, basmati rice, oats, and sweet potatoes are healthier carbohydrates.

4. Processed snacks

As a thumb rule, processed foods such as chips, cookies, and pastries are not good for losing weight. Better snacking options include home-made air-popped popcorn, carrot or cucumber sticks with peanut butter, and Greek yoghurt with fruit.

5. Ice cream and sugary desserts

Sugary desserts are loaded with empty calories. A nutritious dessert will be Greek yoghurt blended with berries and banana and frozen, as well as dark chocolate.

6. Heavy creamy sauces

Heavy cream sauces, such as high-calorie mayonnaise and mixed dressings, are difficult to shed. Better options include Greek yoghurt with a little avocado mashed with apple cider vinegar, olive oil and lemon dressing, or a very low-calorie, low-fat salad cream.

7. Processed meats

Processed meats like sausages, bacon, and hot dogs are not good sources of protein. It is better to replace them with grilled chicken, turkey, fish, eggs, and gizzard in our diet.

8. Excess alcohol

Excessive alcohol intake, including beer, cocktails, and shots, is never beneficial for health. It is better to have red wine in moderation, lemon and mint water, soda water, or freshly squeezed fruit juice.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.