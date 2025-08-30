Want to lose pregnancy weight? Gynaecologist reveals 5 ‘simple, realistic’ tips to shed some kilos after childbirth

During pregnancy, as the mother often ‘eats for two’, weight gain is natural. Other than this, a multitude of factors are responsible, such as the baby's growth, fluid retention, hormonal shifts and so on. After childbirth, mothers gear up to lose all the pregnancy weight. But surprisingly, it may not be the daunting uphill climb as expected because the body naturally loses weight too after delivery. Some bits of the pregnancy weight gain goes away naturally after the child's delivery.(Shutterstock)

Chennai-based gynaecologist Dr Santoshi Nandigam, who frequently shares insights about pregnancy for expecting mothers on her Instagram, shared in an August 29 post how mothers can lose weight after childbirth.

She wrote, “So many new moms worry about ‘baby weight,’ but here’s the truth—your body naturally sheds quite a lot the moment your baby is born.”

In fact, around 5 to 7 kg are lost instantly after delivery, Dr Nandigam highlighted. The gynaecologist explained that this drop in weight happens due to the release of the baby, placenta, amniotic fluid, and blood and fluid shifts. Here are some of the average numbers she shared that contribute to this immediate postpartum weight loss:

Baby: 3 to 3.5 kg

Placenta: 500 to 700 g

Amniotic Fluid: 900 g

Blood and fluid shifts: 1.5 to 2.5 kg

Dr Nandigram listed some simple and realistic tips that help new mothers gradually shed their baby weight while not putting too much strain on the mother's health. From better dietary choices to staying active, here are some of the tips Dr Nandigram shared:

1. Prioritise protein and whole foods

Build every meal around proteins, veggies, and fibre.

Veg sources: Lentils, paneer, Greek yoghurt, quinoa, soy (10–15g protein/serving).

Non-veg sources: Lean meat, eggs, fish (go for organic when possible).

2. Hydrate smartly

Water supports metabolism, milk supply & reduces unnecessary snacking.

Try cumin, fennel and carom (Ajwain) water. Boil for 5 mins and sip throughout the day.

Helps digestion, reduces water retention and boosts metabolism.

3. Move your body daily

Start with walking, yoga, or light strength training.

Wait at least 6 weeks, get clearance from your gynec, then focus on consistency over intensity.

4. Sleep and stress management

Hard with a baby, but even short naps + mindfulness help regulate fat-storage hormones.

Journaling works wonders. Write down even simple feelings like “I’m tired” or “I don’t know what to do now.”

5. Seek support

Work with a gynaecologist, nutritionist, or trainer who understands postpartum recovery.

Amid all the frenzy of getting back in shape after pregnancy, it can be overwhelming. Taking it gradually is the way to go. The doctor called out the urgency of “bouncing back." Instead, it is about feeling confident, strong, and healthy in this body.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.