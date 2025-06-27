Mentally and physically exhausted after childbirth? 5 beginner-friendly postnatal yoga asanas to feel calm and energised

For new mothers, childbirth marks a profound mental and physical shift. While the physiological system is reeling from the nine months of pregnancy and the final moments of labour, the psychological state is bracing for the new wave of changes motherhood typically brings. All this can feel incredibly overstimulating, which is why postnatal yoga can be such a grounding and restorative practice to calm down. Yoga helps to ground emotional turmoil after childbirth.(Shutterstock)

Dr Anshika Kashyap, Associate Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, K J. Somaiya Medical College and Research Centre, shared with HT Lifestyle how postnatal yoga helps in supporting new mothers.

She said, “After delivery, new mothers often move through exhaustion, hormonal upheaval and a body that feels unfamiliar. Amidst all this, postnatal yoga offers a moment to pause, breathe and begin healing slowly and gently. Also known as postpartum yoga, this practice blends movement, breathwork, and deep rest. It helps rebuild what pregnancy and delivery often strain, core stability, pelvic strength, and emotional balance.”

ALSO READ: Yoga for high-risk pregnancy: Doctor shares what to practise and what to avoid

Moreover, postnatal yoga is not only beneficial for mental wellness but also for physical health, especially for new moms. Dr Kashyap weighed in on this and said, “Physiologically, postnatal yoga is also helpful in restoring core and pelvic floor muscles, which are usually compromised throughout pregnancy and childbirth. Mild asanas also relieve the back and shoulder soreness resulting from numerous hours of feeding and having to carry the baby, while breathing exercises engage the parasympathetic nervous system, leading to deep rest and balance of emotions.”

Here are five beginner-friendly postnatal yoga poses, as shared by Dr Anshika Kashyap, that can be safely performed at home with your doctor’s permission:

1. Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)

How to do: Hands on knees, switch between arching and rounding the spine with each breath in and breath out.

Hands on knees, switch between arching and rounding the spine with each breath in and breath out. Benefits: It will relax the stiffness of the spine, improve posture, and gently mobilise the core.

2. Legs-Up-the-Wall (Viparita Karani)

How to do: Lie on your back and stretch your legs up against a wall.

Lie on your back and stretch your legs up against a wall. Benefits: It helps in decreasing swelling in the legs, improves circulation, and soothes the nervous system.

3. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

How to do: Lie on your back with knees bent, feet hip-width apart. Press your feet into the ground to raise your hips.

Lie on your back with knees bent, feet hip-width apart. Press your feet into the ground to raise your hips. Benefits: It will tone your glutes, lower back, and pelvic floor.

4. Child's Pose (Balasana)

How to do: Sit on your heels, fold forward, arms extended.

Sit on your heels, fold forward, arms extended. Benefits: It relaxes tension in the lower back, inspires deep breathing and a calm mind.

5. Alternate nostril breathing (Anuloma Viloma)

How to do: Inhale through one nostril, exhale through the other, alternating sides.

Inhale through one nostril, exhale through the other, alternating sides. Benefits: It helps in balancing mood, improves focus, and reduces anxiety.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.