Starting birth control pills after childbirth? Study reveals contraceptives increase depression risk by 49%

Hormones play a big role in determining mood, affecting your mental health. Contraceptive pills, which regulate the female hormones estrogen and progesterone levels, can also cause mood changes. A study published on March 31, 2025, in JAMA Network Open linked the use of contraceptive pills among new mothers to a higher likelihood of depression. Contraceptives cause depression among new mothers. (Shutterstock)

How do birth control pills cause depression?

Postpartum depression makes it challenging for the mother to care for her baby.(Shutterstock)

Previously, many experts had also established that hormonal contraceptives are linked to an increased risk of depression in women. But this was more in a general sense, including teenagers and young adults. However, this study further narrowed its focus specifically to new mothers who may have used contraceptive pills postpartum. The postpartum period is already a challenging time, marking a new chapter in a woman's life. Many struggle with stress and anxiety during this period.

The study analysed over 610,000 first-time mothers in Denmark. The findings, based on self-reported data, showed that 40% used hormonal contraceptives within a year of childbirth. Among them, those who used hormonal contraceptives after giving birth had a 49% higher chance of developing depression. Most importantly, timing played a crucial role; women who started taking these pills earlier in their postpartum phase faced a higher risk of depression compared to those who began using them later.

Which contraceptive affects more?

Furthermore, the study segregated hormonal contraceptives into four types- combined oral and non-oral contraceptives, as well as progestogen-only pills and non-oral contraceptives. Progestogen-only pills had a different pattern, unlike the rest, with a low early risk initially, but the risk level gradually increased later on. For the progestogen-only pill, timing is involved in risk manifestation.

Does it mean birth control directly causes depression?

Postpartum contraceptives are not the sole cause of depression. They are one of many risk factors, along with pre-existing mental health conditions, postpartum stress, and sudden lifestyle changes.

As per the researchers, before prescribing contraceptives, doctors should consider a woman’s mental health history, discuss potential risks like postpartum depression. As mentioned earlier, timing is also important, doctors should also factor in when to start the pills to minimise the risk.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.