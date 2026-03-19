Taiwanese singer’s ‘vacuum belly’ weight-loss stunt at live show sparks online debate: ‘Slimness does not equal beauty…'
The 'vacuum belly' exercise showcased by singer Ella Chen has led to online debate. Critics argue it could be harmful and promote unhealthy beauty ideals.
A Taiwanese singer has sparked online debate after demonstrating a “vacuum belly” exercise during a live concert in China, reports the South China Morning Post (SCMP). The technique, widely circulated on social media, is believed by some to help flatten the stomach.
Singer Ella Chen Jiahua performed the move during her show in Xi’an on March 7. In viral clips, the 44-year-old can be seen pulling her stomach inward while holding her breath, making her ribs visibly prominent. Before demonstrating the technique, she asked the audience to watch closely. (Also read: Gurugram surgeon shares hidden risks of rapid weight loss with Mounjaro: ‘Faces start looking older than expected…’ )
“I want to show you a stunt. Watch me closely, and cameramen, please zoom in,” she told the audience. She then walked them through the exercise: “Breathe in deeply, then exhale slowly and release all the air.”
Chen held her breath, pulled in her stomach, and maintained the position for about 10 seconds, drawing cheers from the crowd. “This is actually a yoga-inspired movement,” Chen explained.
What is “vacuum belly” technique
The “vacuum belly” involves taking a deep breath, exhaling slowly, and drawing in the stomach as much as possible while holding the breath for a few seconds. The exercise is said to activate the deep core muscles, improve posture, enhance stability, and increase abdominal control over time.
Chen described the move as a yoga-inspired exercise. Known for her disciplined fitness routine and low body fat, she often shares workout tips with her millions of followers. According to SCMP, she maintains a body-fat percentage of 16.7%, and her self-devised methods, including running on the spot, have frequently gone viral online.
How internet reacted
While many supporters praised her "vacuum belly" performance, numerous internet users expressed discomfort and concern. Several Chinese social media commenters said the demonstration looked unnatural, unhealthy, and even frightening.
“Do not do this. It is horrible,” said one online observer. Another person shared: “It scared me. She is too thin.” “This ‘vacuum belly’ performance is not difficult for anyone who works out regularly,” wrote one user.
Another added: “This does not project correct values. She should promote that whatever their appearance, a girl should be confident. Slimness does not equal beauty.”
Some viewers also chimed in: “It looks so unnatural, I can’t believe she’s doing this on stage.”
“I’m all for fitness, but this just feels extreme,” another user commented.
One more wrote: “Young fans will try this thinking it’s a must for beauty. Not cool.”
Hidden dangers of viral fitness hacks
Despite its popularity online, the “vacuum belly” exercise may not be suitable for everyone. Pulling in the stomach forcefully while holding your breath can strain internal organs and the diaphragm if done incorrectly. Fitness experts caution that no single exercise or viral hack can replace a balanced diet, regular workouts, and overall healthy habits.
Before trying unusual fitness trends, it’s best to consult a professional or ensure you understand proper form, especially if the move feels extreme or causes discomfort. Remember, sustainable health and fitness come from consistent, safe practices, not quick, eye-catching stunts.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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