Taiwanese singer’s ‘vacuum belly’ weight-loss stunt at live show sparks online debate: ‘Slimness does not equal beauty…'

A Taiwanese singer has sparked online debate after demonstrating a “vacuum belly” exercise during a live concert in China, reports the South China Morning Post (SCMP). The technique, widely circulated on social media, is believed by some to help flatten the stomach. Singer's 'vacuum belly' performance sparks online debate over health concerns. (SCMP composite/Douyin)

Singer Ella Chen Jiahua performed the move during her show in Xi’an on March 7. In viral clips, the 44-year-old can be seen pulling her stomach inward while holding her breath, making her ribs visibly prominent. Before demonstrating the technique, she asked the audience to watch closely. (Also read: Gurugram surgeon shares hidden risks of rapid weight loss with Mounjaro: ‘Faces start looking older than expected…’ )

“I want to show you a stunt. Watch me closely, and cameramen, please zoom in,” she told the audience. She then walked them through the exercise: “Breathe in deeply, then exhale slowly and release all the air.”

Chen held her breath, pulled in her stomach, and maintained the position for about 10 seconds, drawing cheers from the crowd. “This is actually a yoga-inspired movement,” Chen explained.

What is “vacuum belly” technique The “vacuum belly” involves taking a deep breath, exhaling slowly, and drawing in the stomach as much as possible while holding the breath for a few seconds. The exercise is said to activate the deep core muscles, improve posture, enhance stability, and increase abdominal control over time.

Chen described the move as a yoga-inspired exercise. Known for her disciplined fitness routine and low body fat, she often shares workout tips with her millions of followers. According to SCMP, she maintains a body-fat percentage of 16.7%, and her self-devised methods, including running on the spot, have frequently gone viral online.