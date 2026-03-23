Try These 7 Hung Curd Salad That Are Low In Calories, High In Protein And Helps With Weight Management

Creamy, refreshing, and quick to make, hung curd salad adds a healthy touch to everyday lunch planning. These hung curd salad recipes blend thick yoghurt with vegetables to make one of the most amazing weight loss lunch ideas for busy schedules and mindful eating habits. Hung Curd Salad Recipes (Freepik)

Hung curd is made by straining regular curd to remove excess whey, which naturally increases its protein density and improves texture. This base works perfectly for high protein salad preparations that support muscle nourishment and steady daily energy. Its mildly tangy taste pairs easily with crunchy vegetables, making meals more interesting without heavy ingredients.

Low calorie recipes like these salad help manage portion size while still offering essential nutrients. Probiotic cultures found in curd contribute to smoother digestion and better gut balance. Combining hung curd with fibre-rich additions like cucumber, onions, or tomatoes may assist in appetite regulation and gradual weight loss progress.

Quick preparation time and minimal cooking effort make this salad suitable for office lunches or light evening meals. Regular inclusion of such high protein salad India options encourages balanced eating patterns and supports consistent wellness-focused routines.

7 Hung Curd Salad Recipes for Low-Calorie, High-Protein Weight Loss Lunch Cucumber Mint Hung Curd Salad Cucumber mint hung curd salad offers a hydrating and protein-rich option for busy afternoons. Crisp cucumber provides fibre and fluid balance, while mint adds freshness that supports digestion. This hung curd salad works well among low calorie Indian recipes and fits perfectly into high protein salad India ideas for steady weight loss planning.

Ingredients Hung curd – 1 cup

Cucumber (finely chopped) – 1 medium

Fresh mint leaves (chopped) – 2 tablespoons

Roasted cumin powder – ½ teaspoon

Black salt – ¼ teaspoon

Lemon juice – 1 teaspoon Steps Place thick hung curd in a mixing bowl and whisk gently until smooth and creamy. Add finely chopped cucumber and mint leaves, ensuring even distribution for balanced flavour in every bite. Sprinkle roasted cumin powder and black salt. Pour fresh lemon juice and mix again. Chill the salad for 10–15 minutes. Serve in a bowl and garnish with a few mint strands on top. Sprouts Hung Curd Protein Salad Sprouts hung curd salad creates a nourishing mix that supports stamina and muscle health. Sprouted moong adds plant protein and enzymes that aid digestion, while thick curd improves texture and satiety control. Such weight loss lunch ideas help build balanced plates with fibre and protein working together for gradual fat management goals.

Ingredients Hung curd – 1 cup

Steamed moong sprouts – ¾ cup

Chopped tomato – 2 tablespoons

Chopped onion – 2 tablespoons

Chaat masala – ½ teaspoon

Salt – to taste Steps Transfer hung curd to a bowl and whisk lightly to remove lumps. Add steamed moong sprouts after cooling them to room temperature. Mix chopped tomatoes and onions. Sprinkle chaat masala and salt, then fold the mixture slowly. Refrigerate for a few minutes. Serve fresh in a medium bowl and garnish with coriander if preferred. Carrot Capsicum Hung Curd Salad Carrot capsicum hung curd salad adds brightness and valuable antioxidants to daily meals. Carrots provide beta-carotene for eye health, while capsicum contributes vitamin C that supports immunity. Blended with thick curd, this high protein salad India option encourages lighter calorie intake and helps maintain consistent energy during active routines.

Ingredients Hung curd – 1 cup

Grated carrot – ½ cup

Finely chopped capsicum – ¼ cup

Pepper powder – ¼ teaspoon

Salt – to taste

Fresh coriander – 1 tablespoon Steps Add hung curd to a wide bowl and whisk until it reaches a creamy texture without lumps. Fold in grated carrot and chopped capsicum slowly to maintain a fresh crunch. Sprinkle pepper powder and salt for mild seasoning. Add chopped coriander and mix gently to combine. Let the salad rest in the refrigerator for around ten minutes. Transfer to a serving dish and spread evenly using a spoon. Apple Flaxseed Hung Curd Salad Apple flaxseed hung curd salad offers a mildly sweet twist suitable for those seeking variety in low calorie Indian recipes. Apples bring soluble fibre that supports heart wellness, while flaxseeds add healthy fats and plant protein. Combined with strained curd, this dish becomes a smart weight loss lunch idea.

Ingredients Hung curd – 1 cup

Apple (finely chopped) – ½ cup

Roasted flaxseed powder – 1 teaspoon

Honey – ½ teaspoon (optional)

Cinnamon powder – a pinch Steps Place hung curd in a mixing bowl and whisk until smooth to form a creamy base for the salad. Add finely chopped apple pieces, ensuring they are evenly spread throughout the mixture. Sprinkle roasted flaxseed powder and a pinch of cinnamon. Drizzle a small amount of honey, then fold gently using a spoon. Refrigerate briefly until the texture becomes thicker. Serve chilled in a glass bowl for better presentation. Beetroot Corn Hung Curd Salad Beetroot corn hung curd salad delivers vibrant colour and valuable minerals for active lifestyles. Beetroot supports better blood circulation, while sweet corn adds natural carbohydrates for sustained stamina. Mixed with protein-rich hung curd, this high protein salad India preparation fits well into structured weight loss lunch ideas without excess calories.

Ingredients Hung curd – 1 cup

Boiled beetroot (finely chopped) – ½ cup

Boiled sweet corn – ¼ cup

Black pepper – ¼ teaspoon

Salt – to taste

Lemon juice – 1 teaspoon Steps Whisk hung curd in a bowl until creamy and uniform in texture. Add finely chopped boiled beetroot and sweet corn kernels, mixing gently to keep the vegetables evenly coated. Sprinkle black pepper and salt. Pour lemon juice and fold slowly to balance taste. Chill the salad for ten minutes and the ingredients combine well. Transfer into a clean serving bowl and smooth the top with a spoon. Grilled Chicken Hung Curd Protein Salad Grilled chicken hung curd salad brings lean protein and refreshing texture together in one balanced bowl. Chicken supports muscle repair and stamina, while thick hung curd improves gut health with its probiotic benefits. Fresh vegetables add fibre and vitamins, making this high-protein salad an India option suitable for structured weight-loss lunch ideas.

Ingredients Hung curd – 1 cup

Grilled chicken breast (shredded) – ¾ cup

Chopped cucumber – ½ cup

Chopped onion – 2 tablespoons

Roasted cumin powder – ½ teaspoon

Black pepper – ¼ teaspoon

Salt – to taste

Lemon juice – 1 teaspoon Steps Place thick hung curd in a wide mixing bowl and whisk gently until smooth and creamy. Add shredded grilled chicken breast, ensuring it has cooled slightly before mixing. Fold in chopped cucumber and onion adds crunch and hydration. Sprinkle roasted cumin powder, black pepper, and salt. Pour fresh lemon juice and combine all ingredients. Let the salad rest in the refrigerator for about ten minutes. Garnish with coriander or mint and serve chill. Tuna Hung Curd Fitness Salad Tuna hung curd salad offers omega-3 fats along with quality protein for active lifestyles. Tuna supports heart wellness and sustained energy, while hung curd adds probiotics that aid digestion. Colourful vegetables enhance fibre intake and nutrient diversity, turning this preparation into one of the most practical low calorie Indian recipes.

Ingredients Hung curd – 1 cup

Canned tuna in water (drained) – ¾ cup

Finely chopped capsicum – ¼ cup

Grated carrot – ¼ cup

Pepper powder – ¼ teaspoon

Salt – to taste

Lemon zest or juice – 1 teaspoon Steps Add hung curd to a mixing bowl and whisk until it becomes creamy and lump-free. Gently flake the drained tuna and fold it into the curd. Add chopped capsicum and grated carrot. Sprinkle pepper powder and salt. Mix in lemon zest or juice. Chill the salad for ten minutes. Transfer into a serving bowl and smooth the surface with a spoon before serving. FAQs Is hung curd salad good for weight loss? Yes. hung curd salad is low in calories and high in protein, which helps manage hunger and supports balanced eating habits during weight loss routines.

Can hung curd salad be eaten daily for lunch? Yes. hung curd salad is light, easy to prepare, and pairs well with vegetables, making it suitable for regular lunch planning.