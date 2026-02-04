Weight Loss Recipe: Creamy Hung Curd Cucumber Salad For Lunch On Busy Days

A filling yet healthy lunch often becomes challenging when you are tied up in a busy schedule. That is when this creamy hung curd cucumber salad comes in. This brings together the soothing effect of cooling curd, crunchy cucumber, and a mild, balanced spice to create a meal that feels planned. Even on those busy days, the richness of the thick, hung curd texture gives the body a simple and nutritious meal. Weight Loss Recipe Creamy Hung Curd Cucumber Salad (Freepik)

Hung curd has been a staple in Indian kitchens for generations, especially in the hot summer months when planning meals has to be easy. By just getting rid of that excess whey, it becomes a lighter option and way easier to digest. And at the same time, you get to keep the high levels of protein that will help keep you feeling full and support your muscles when trying to lose weight. Cucumber adds so much in terms of hydration and fibre, keeping you feeling refreshed all through the long afternoons and supporting digestion.

This salad is great for weight loss because it is all about portion control and getting the right nutrients, rather than overloading on heavy ingredients. Low in calories but filling, it helps you stay energised and at the same time stops those mid-day cravings for a big snack. A simple creamy hung curd cucumber salad shows that even small, thoughtful ingredients can turn even the quickest of lunches into a healthy habit.

How To Make Creamy Hung Curd Cucumber Salad For Lunch This creamy hung curd cucumber salad is the ultimate solution to have something light yet easy on the stomach. Thick curd provides a nice boost of protein to keep you going, cucumber keeps things nice and refreshing, and just the right amount of mild spices brings everything into balance.

Ingredients 1 ½ cup of hung curd

1 Finely chopped cucumber

1 tsp Roasted cumin powder

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp lemon juice

Salt - to taste

1 tbsp chopped fresh coriander Instructions Add hung curd into a mixing bowl and whisk until it's smooth. Next, add in chopped cucumber and just mix it all in gently. Sprinkle over roasted cumin powder, black pepper, and salt. Add lemon juice and mix it well to make sure it's all evenly combined Garnish it with fresh coriander. Chill for 5 minutes and then serve up for a super light and easy lunch Tips to Boost the Protein in Hung Curd Cucumber Salad Get Thick Hung Curd By Straining It A Bit Longer There's a lot of whey strain on the curd for a long time for it to properly get rid of the water. Thick curd is naturally more concentrated in protein.

Add Paneer Cubes Add in a couple of lightly toasted or air-fried paneer. It's a great way to add protein without slowing the salad down.

Add Moong Dal Add a tablespoon or two of soaked and lightly steamed moong dal to make it a bit heartier and boost that plant-based protein.

Add In Spoonful Of Roasted Chana Powder A teaspoon of roasted chana or sattu powder just melts into the curd and gives you that extra protein.

Sprinkle Seeds Add some pumpkin seeds or sunflower seeds to give it a bit of crunch and boost the protein content without losing that light, refreshing feel of your salad.

FAQs Is hung curd cucumber salad good for weight loss? Yes, hung curd cucumber salad is low in calories, high in protein, and helps keep hunger under control during busy days.

2. Can this salad be eaten daily?

Yes, hung curd cucumber salad can be eaten regularly if made fresh and consumed in moderate portions.

3. How long does the salad stay fresh?

Hung curd cucumber salad is best eaten fresh but can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 12 hours in an airtight container.