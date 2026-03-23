Health coach calls this the ‘healthiest bread on the planet’. Here are 6 reasons why
Amidst the variety of breads available in the market, health coaches recommend the healthiest option for better health.
Breads are a staple breakfast and snack option, consumed by every age group. However, there are only a few people aware of the right kind of bread. If breads are an important part of your everyday diet, it’s important for you to know about their nutritional value and which one fits your body. Health coach Dan Go posted on X on March 22, 2026, about the healthiest bread on the planet. Scroll down to learn more about the same.
Also read | From bagels to bao: how the global breads have found a home in India
According to Dan Go, sourdough bread is the healthiest on the planet. “It's not just bread. It's a gut-boosting, blood sugar-regulating superfood disguised as a carb,” said Dan Go.
Here are 7 reasons he gave on why you should be eating more sourdough bread:
1. Baking method
He highlighted that sourdough is different because it's baked in the old-school way. The dough ferments for hours (sometimes days), letting live cultures break down gluten, carbs, and anti-nutrients. While modern bread is usually rushed, sourdough is patiently crafted, which has a tremendous impact on your health.
2. It's easier to digest
Dan explains that during fermentation of sourdough, enzymes break down much of the gluten & complex starches. That’s why many people who struggle with regular bread can eat sourdough without the bloating, heaviness, or gut issues.
3. Enhanced nutrient absorption
Dan Go highlighted that normally bread grains contain phytic acid, which blocks minerals like iron, zinc, & magnesium. However, the fermentation process in sourdough reduces phytic acid, allowing your body to absorb & use it instead of flushing it out.
4. Stable blood sugar
“Sourdough has a lower glycemic index than white or wheat bread,” said Dan. “Instead of spiking your blood sugar, it gives a slower, steadier release of energy, making it friendlier for metabolic health & insulin sensitivity,” Dan added.
5. Improved gut health
Dan highlights that fermentation creates prebiotics. These are fibers that feed the good bacteria in your microbiome. Thus, eating sourdough helps strengthen digestion, immunity, and even mood.
6. Preservative-free
Dan said that no chemicals are needed to bake sourdough bread. The lactic acid and organic acids created during fermentation make sourdough naturally resistant to mold, and it stays fresher, longer without fake ingredients or additives.
7. It just tastes better
“Beyond health, sourdough tastes better,” said Dan. The long fermentation develops deep flavour and a satisfying chew you’ll never get from supermarket bread pumped out in two hours. Sourdough is easier to digest, more nutrient-dense, steadier for blood sugar, better for gut health, and naturally preserved.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.