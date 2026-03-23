Health coach calls this the ‘healthiest bread on the planet’. Here are 6 reasons why

Breads are a staple breakfast and snack option, consumed by every age group. However, there are only a few people aware of the right kind of bread. If breads are an important part of your everyday diet, it’s important for you to know about their nutritional value and which one fits your body. Health coach Dan Go posted on X on March 22, 2026, about the healthiest bread on the planet. Scroll down to learn more about the same. Sourdough is the healthiest on the planet because it's baked in the old-school way. (Unsplash)

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According to Dan Go, sourdough bread is the healthiest on the planet. “It's not just bread. It's a gut-boosting, blood sugar-regulating superfood disguised as a carb,” said Dan Go.

Here are 7 reasons he gave on why you should be eating more sourdough bread: