Gastroenterologist reveals 5 classic breakfasts that secretly harm the gut: Bread and butter, instant noodles, and more
Not all popular breakfasts provide us with the nutrients that the body needs early in the morning. Many of them are empty carbs, explains Dr Manickam.
Breakfast is popularly known to be the most important meal of the day, and generally preferred to be hearty for us to get an energetic start every morning.
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In desi households, the options for breakfast are hardly limited. However, according to US board-certified gastroenterologist Dr Palaniappan Manickam, many of the popular choices are effectively harmful for gut health.
Taking to Instagram on March 11, he listed five classic Indian breakfasts that he deems to be bad for the gut.
1. Pooris with potato curry
Pooris (fried flatbread) with potato curry are a popular breakfast across the country. While undoubtedly tasty, it is not the best option for breakfast according to Dr Manickam.
The deep-fried pooris are an oil overload on the gut early in the morning. Combining with the potatoes in the curry, it spikes up blood sugar and increases post-meal drowsi\iness.
2. White bread with butter and jam
Bread, butter and jam might be considered one of the posh breakfast meals for adults and children alike all over the globe. However, white bread is loaded with carbohydrates and has no fibre.
The butter and jam increase the fat and sugar content, leading to sharp spikes in blood sugar levels. The hunger simply returns after an hour, shared Dr Manickam.
3. Instant noodles
Instant noodles are a big hit among students, whether in school or in college. Although stereotypical, it is also a life-saving meal for bachelor guys living in a mess.
Nevertheless, the refined carbohydrates in instant noodles, along with high sodium content and additives, are not the best food for gut health, observed Dr Manickam. It does not provide any protein or fibre to the body, and simply serves as a “gut burden,” he claimed.
4. Upma without any vegetables
While upma is not unhealthy in itself, the absence of vegetables or pulses makes the meal nutritionally poor, shared the gastroenterologist. Plain rava cooked in ghee or oil results in the dish being loaded with empty calories.
5. Sugary cereals with milk
Sugary cereals such as frosted cornflakes are marketed as healthy breakfast options. However, they are loaded with sugar and refined carbohydrates, and the imbalance is not fixed simply by adding milk, shared Dr Manickam.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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