Gastroenterologist reveals 5 classic breakfasts that secretly harm the gut: Bread and butter, instant noodles, and more

Taking to Instagram on March 11, he listed five classic Indian breakfasts that he deems to be bad for the gut.

In desi households, the options for breakfast are hardly limited. However, according to US board-certified gastroenterologist Dr Palaniappan Manickam, many of the popular choices are effectively harmful for gut health .

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Breakfast is popularly known to be the most important meal of the day, and generally preferred to be hearty for us to get an energetic start every morning.

1. Pooris with potato curry Pooris (fried flatbread) with potato curry are a popular breakfast across the country. While undoubtedly tasty, it is not the best option for breakfast according to Dr Manickam.

The deep-fried pooris are an oil overload on the gut early in the morning. Combining with the potatoes in the curry, it spikes up blood sugar and increases post-meal drowsi\iness.

2. White bread with butter and jam Bread, butter and jam might be considered one of the posh breakfast meals for adults and children alike all over the globe. However, white bread is loaded with carbohydrates and has no fibre.

The butter and jam increase the fat and sugar content, leading to sharp spikes in blood sugar levels. The hunger simply returns after an hour, shared Dr Manickam.

3. Instant noodles Instant noodles are a big hit among students, whether in school or in college. Although stereotypical, it is also a life-saving meal for bachelor guys living in a mess.

Nevertheless, the refined carbohydrates in instant noodles, along with high sodium content and additives, are not the best food for gut health, observed Dr Manickam. It does not provide any protein or fibre to the body, and simply serves as a “gut burden,” he claimed.

4. Upma without any vegetables While upma is not unhealthy in itself, the absence of vegetables or pulses makes the meal nutritionally poor, shared the gastroenterologist. Plain rava cooked in ghee or oil results in the dish being loaded with empty calories.

5. Sugary cereals with milk Sugary cereals such as frosted cornflakes are marketed as healthy breakfast options. However, they are loaded with sugar and refined carbohydrates, and the imbalance is not fixed simply by adding milk, shared Dr Manickam.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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