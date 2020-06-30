e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lifestyle / Feeding the good bacteria! Uncovering fermentation

Feeding the good bacteria! Uncovering fermentation

Long forgotten food preservation technique of fermentation is back in vogue as people are seeking alternative thirst-quenchers with added benefits like natural ingredients and low sugar content leading to improved gut health.

lifestyle Updated: Jun 30, 2020 18:42 IST
Swati Chaturvedi
Swati Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times
Indians have known the art of fermentation since ages.
Indians have known the art of fermentation since ages.
         


Lockdown or no lockdown, kombucha, kefir and natural sodas are here to stay. Stay-at-home youngsters are fast catching on this trend which is healthy and is also fashionable. But don’t forget that our nanis and dadis too, have practised fermentation for a long time now. Whether it’s the carrot kanji, our favourite pickles or the much loved lassi, Indians have known the art of fermentation since ages.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, says, “Indians have started to make better and informed choices about what they drink and eat. With the lockdown, many have tried their hands on a whole range of naturally low-sugar, fermented drinks like kombucha, water kefir and similar probiotic sodas.Fermentation is life.” He laughs and adds, “ We as human beings ferment too, as it’s all about living.”

Fermenting has also been part of Asian and African repertoire for centuries and has been a valuable method of preservation that allows naturally occurring microbes to work on food. Seema Puri, a nutritionist says, “Cheese, chocolate, vinegar and yogurt are all fermented foods, but as soon as fridges and freezers came in fashion, making them at home took a back seat. Now they are coming back, as we learn that our guts, responsible for much of our general health, benefit from a diet rich in the right microbes.”

tags
top news
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
‘Not able to cope’: Bengal sends SOS to Centre, seeks nod to run Metro trains
‘Not able to cope’: Bengal sends SOS to Centre, seeks nod to run Metro trains
Chinese President Xi Jinping signs bill that could mean jail for dissent in Hong Kong
Chinese President Xi Jinping signs bill that could mean jail for dissent in Hong Kong
TikTok stops working for users after govt bans the app
TikTok stops working for users after govt bans the app
Nepal PM KP Oli asked to leave during party meeting, he blames India
Nepal PM KP Oli asked to leave during party meeting, he blames India
Bombay HC suspends FIRs against Arnab Goswami, says ‘prima facie no case’
Bombay HC suspends FIRs against Arnab Goswami, says ‘prima facie no case’
‘Rohit Sharma probably among top 3 or 5 openers of all time’
‘Rohit Sharma probably among top 3 or 5 openers of all time’
Watch China’s reaction to India’s ban on 59 Chinese apps including TikTok
Watch China’s reaction to India’s ban on 59 Chinese apps including TikTok
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In