Lumps are not the only early symptom of breast cancer: Surgical oncologist shares lesser-known warning signs

When we think about breast cancer symptoms, a breast lump is often the first warning sign that comes to mind. However, the disease can present itself in several ways, and a noticeable lump is not always the clue, shared surgical oncologist Dr Naveen Sanchety with HT Lifestyle.

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“This makes it important for women to pay attention to changes in their breasts or nipples that are new, unusual or different from what is normal for them,” he stated. The doctor went on to share some of the warning signs that are not lumps, which are presented as follows.

1. Change in the size or shape of the breast It is normal for one breast to be slightly larger or shaped differently from the other. However, a sudden or noticeable change in size, shape or contour should be evaluated, cautioned Dr Sanchety.

“A breast that suddenly appears larger, more swollen or more drooping than usual may warrant medical attention, particularly if the change persists,” he noted.

2. Changes in the skin of the breast Dr Sanchety pointed out that changes in the skin can sometimes be overlooked, especially when there is no lump.

“Women may notice dimpling, puckering, thickening, redness or swelling. In some cases, the skin may develop a texture resembling the peel of an orange, known as peau d’orange. These changes can also occur with infections or inflammation, so they do not necessarily indicate cancer, but persistent or unexplained changes should be checked,” he noted.