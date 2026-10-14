Can adults get measles too? Doctors explain symptoms, risk, and the importance of vaccinations
Measles is a contagious viral disease that may be common in children, but can be just as dangerous for adults, caution doctors.
Measles, a viral disease that leads to a breakout of rashes, is commonly assumed to be an ailment that affects only children. However, adults cannot be presumed free from this highly contagious condition, shared internal medicine specialist Dr Sandeep Patil with HT Lifestyle.
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Dr Patil noted that measles virus can cause serious illness in both adults and children. Since preventing illness involves immunity, the adult patient cannot afford to ignore their vaccinations.
Symptoms of measles
The physician explained that a measles infection usually starts with a high fever, cough, and runny nose, which is followed by the typical skin rash.
“Although skin rash is the most obvious symptom of the disease, complications like pneumonia may follow the infection,” cautioned Dr Patil.
Importance of vaccination against measles
According to Dr Patil, vaccination for measles is the best way to prevent the disease. The MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella) vaccine provides approximately 93 percent immunity from measles after a single dose, and 97 percent immunity after the second.
He suggested consulting a doctor if a person is unsure of their immunisation status, noting that measles immunisation does not end in childhood.
How to discover immunisation gaps against measles
Since measles can affect not just children, but also adults who are unvaccinated or have an incomplete vaccination history, it is important to test for the presence of antibodies against the measles virus to get a clear picture of the risk, shared pathologist Dr Ajay Shah with HT Lifestyle.
There are a number of tests that can detect the presence of measles antibodies. “The measles-specific IgG antibody test may indicate the presence of the antibodies in the body due to vaccination or past infection,” noted Dr Shah.
“However, in case of the appearance of certain symptoms, including fever, cough, conjunctivitis, and rash, a measles-specific IgM antibody test may confirm a recent infection,” he added.
Dr Shah noted that it is necessary to keep in mind that selecting the appropriate test is a highly individual process and depends on the circumstances of each case. It is necessary for an adult patient with an unclear immune status to consult a doctor to determine whether a study or vaccination is necessary.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Dr Sandeep Patil, MBBS, MD, is the Chief Intensivist and Consultant in Internal Medicine and Critical Care at Fortis Hospital, Kalyan.
Dr Ajay Shah, MBBS, MD, is Managing Director of Neuberg Ajay Shah Laboratory, Mumbai.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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