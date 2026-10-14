Can adults get measles too? Doctors explain symptoms, risk, and the importance of vaccinations

“Although skin rash is the most obvious symptom of the disease, complications like pneumonia may follow the infection,” cautioned Dr Patil.

The physician explained that a measles infection usually starts with a high fever, cough, and runny nose, which is followed by the typical skin rash.

Dr Patil noted that measles virus can cause serious illness in both adults and children. Since preventing illness involves immunity, the adult patient cannot afford to ignore their vaccinations.

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Measles, a viral disease that leads to a breakout of rashes, is commonly assumed to be an ailment that affects only children. However, adults cannot be presumed free from this highly contagious condition, shared internal medicine specialist Dr Sandeep Patil with HT Lifestyle.

Importance of vaccination against measles According to Dr Patil, vaccination for measles is the best way to prevent the disease. The MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella) vaccine provides approximately 93 percent immunity from measles after a single dose, and 97 percent immunity after the second.

He suggested consulting a doctor if a person is unsure of their immunisation status, noting that measles immunisation does not end in childhood.

How to discover immunisation gaps against measles Since measles can affect not just children, but also adults who are unvaccinated or have an incomplete vaccination history, it is important to test for the presence of antibodies against the measles virus to get a clear picture of the risk, shared pathologist Dr Ajay Shah with HT Lifestyle.

There are a number of tests that can detect the presence of measles antibodies. “The measles-specific IgG antibody test may indicate the presence of the antibodies in the body due to vaccination or past infection,” noted Dr Shah.

“However, in case of the appearance of certain symptoms, including fever, cough, conjunctivitis, and rash, a measles-specific IgM antibody test may confirm a recent infection,” he added.

Dr Shah noted that it is necessary to keep in mind that selecting the appropriate test is a highly individual process and depends on the circumstances of each case. It is necessary for an adult patient with an unclear immune status to consult a doctor to determine whether a study or vaccination is necessary.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Sandeep Patil, MBBS, MD, is the Chief Intensivist and Consultant in Internal Medicine and Critical Care at Fortis Hospital, Kalyan.

Dr Ajay Shah, MBBS, MD, is Managing Director of Neuberg Ajay Shah Laboratory, Mumbai.