Finding it hard to sit cross-legged or climb stairs? Orthopaedic doctor reveals 6 early signs of joint degeneration

Do you find it hard to sit cross-legged on the floor, climb stairs, get up after sitting for a long time, bend to tie your shoelaces or perform other ordinary everyday movements? These actions go unnoticed as they stay in the background of daily life. But when discomfort arises, it becomes hard to ignore. Trouble sitting cross-legged? The root cause may be in your joint health. (Picture credit: Pexel)

To decode the root cause of such joint-related pain, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Yash Gulati, senior consultant and advisor, orthopaedics at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi, shared his insights on the early warning signs of a particular joint condition which is surging among middle-aged adults.

He confirmed that a growing number of adults are reporting such joint-related discomfort. The initial signs may be stiffness, but he cautioned that it may lead to joint degeneration soon.



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Understanding joint degeneration “Across orthopaedic clinics, specialists are seeing more people in their 40s and 50s seeking help for knee pain, reduced flexibility, back discomfort and movement-related concerns that were once associated with much older age groups,” he mentioned the most common complaints in clinics and how it showcases the rise of this particular condition.

The orthopaedic doctor also brought to attention that joint degeneration rarely begins with severe pain. Instead, it often develops gradually through symptoms that many people dismiss as a consequence of ageing, a busy lifestyle or lack of exercise.