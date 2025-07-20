Caitlin Clark, WNBA players wear 'Pay  Us  What  You  Owe  Us' T-shirts at All‑Star warm-ups: How much do they make?

Caitlin Clark and other WNBA players in the league gathered in Indianapolis for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game warm-ups wearing T-shirts that read, "Pay Us What You Owe Us." A video of the players sporting the T-shirts has surfaced on social media. Jul 19, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Clark guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Team Collier guard Kelsey Plum (10) before the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

