Chicago Sky's social media protection: How WNBA team is shielding players from digital harassment

Chicago Sky has partnered with Moonshot Technologies, a firm known for counter-terrorism work, to monitor and reduce online harassment targeted at players. This move, announced earlier this month, marked a shift in how professional women’s teams are addressing the rising tide of digital abuse, the Associated Press reported. Moonshot Technologies helped FBI nail Caitlin Clark's stalker earlier(Getty Images via AFP)

Why did Chicago Sky launch social media protection for players?

According to an ESPN report, the decision came in the wake of escalating security concerns. Sky co-owner Nadia Rawlinson said the team had already increased physical security around players but the digital space remained a vulnerable front.

This was especially evident after the Sky’s WNBA season opener against the Indiana Fever. After an obvious foul involving All-Star Angel Reese led to widespread online attacks against her, the team fast-tracked their conversations with Moonshot.

Also Read: Robert Griffin III Angel Reese 'racism' row: How is Caitlin Clark involved in it?

Moonshot: From counter-terrorism to the WNBA

According to the ESPN report, Moonshot Technologies, founded by national security professionals, had helped the Federal Bureau of Investigation earlier this year in tracking Caitlin Clark’s stalker.

Their tech scan uses artificial intelligence to scan over 25 internet and social media platforms, even those where players may not have accounts on, per AP. Threatening content is flagged and funnelled to human threat assessors who then determine if a post should be escalated to social media platforms or law enforcement.

Moonshot’s CEO Vidhya Ramalingam said online abuse directed towards female athletes, especially women of colour and queer athletes, is disturbingly common. Ramalingam told AP the issue cannot be solved with tech alone. “It’s a human problem that needs a human response,” she was quoted as saying.

Also Read: Angel Reese tops 15 rebounds for record 4th straight game as Sky beat Sparks 92-85

Why it matters?

The ESPN report cited Moonshot revealing that 92 per cent ofwomen in public life experience online abuse, with over 30 per cent of the comments being sexual in nature.

Rawlinson told the outlet that her personal experience as a woman of color informed her urgency. She added that the players just want to focus on playing the sport. “This partnership removes some of the noise off the court,” she added.

Meanwhile, Reese, who had received hate online, was quoted saying that with women athletes gaining more visibility, the abuse is proportionately increasing and it was thus “important to have that layer of protection.”

FAQs:

Q1: What is Moonshot Technologies?

Moonshot is a counter-terrorism firm that uses AI and human review to detect and mitigate online threats. It has worked with the US government.

Q2: What exactly will Moonshot do for the Chicago Sky?

Moonshot will scan online content across platforms for threats aimed at players. Its team will flag, assess, and report abusive or dangerous posts.

Q3: Why is this necessary now?

With increased attention on women’s sports and players like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, online abuse has spiked. Teams are realizing that digital safety is now essential.

Q4: Has this tech worked before?

Yes. In January 2025, Moonshot flagged threats against Caitlin Clark, which led to a stalker’s arrest.

Q5: Will more WNBA teams follow suit?

While the Sky is the first, their move could set a precedent for other teams to prioritize digital protection.