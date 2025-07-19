Sabrina Ionescu's twin brother's sweet message ahead of WNBA 3-Point Contest win

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty guard, won the 2025 WNBA 3-Point Contest at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, scoring 30 points in the final round. Her twin brother, Eddy Ionescu, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram just before the event, wishing the 27-year-old before the All-Star contest. New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu shoots during the 3-point contest at the WNBA All-Star basketball(AP)

Ahead of the 3-point contest, Eddy retweeted a post reading: “Sabrina Ionescu breaks out an “ASW25” PE of the Nike Sabrina 3 at All-Star practice.” He also shared the same photo on his Instagram story.

Sabrina’s 3-Point Contest Win

Ionescu won the 3-point contest, and her New York Liberty teammate Natasha Cloud was the skills champion at the WNBA's All-Star Friday night.

Ionescu, who won the title in 2023 with a record performance, had a strong final round, scoring 30 points. It was less than her record-breaking effort of 37 two years ago when she made 25 of 27 shots — the most ever in either the WNBA or NBA. The total of 30 ranks matched the second-highest in the event.

"I feel like we put on a great show," Ionescu told ESPN after receiving her trophy. “We feed off the energy here and super excited to bring All-Star weekend here to Indy.”

"I'm pretty dissappointed. I felt like I missed a few easy ones late there that I feel like I could have made, so I'm sorry about that. Just happy to be here and happy to have one with my teammate, Natasha Cloud, winning the skills competition as well! ... On Tuesday, we play (the Fever), so wish us luck!"

Atlanta's Allisha Gray, who made her own history last year by winning the 3-point shootout and skills competition, fell short in both this time. She had 22 points in the 3-point contest.

Ionescu’s 30 points were the second-highest in a WNBA 3-point contest.

Lexie Hull who was a fill-in for Indiana teammate Caitlin Clark, who injured her right groin on Tuesday night, scored 20 points to finish fourth. Clark hyped up the crowd from the sidelines before Hull's turn.

Washington rookie Sonia Citron scored 19 points in the opening round.

(With AP inputs)