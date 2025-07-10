Robert Griffin III Angel Reese 'racism' row: How is Caitlin Clark involved in it?

Robert Griffin III, the 35-year-old former NFL quarterback-turned-sports broadcaster, has been involved in a war of words with Angel Reese, the Chicago Sky star. On Thursday, Griffin made a post about Angel Reese in which she accused her of sharing a video that allegedly led to threats to his family, and claimed that Reese's inner circle told him that she is jealous of fellow WNBA star Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever. He called out the racist posts made about Reese over the controversy and defended her against them. Robert Griffin III with his wife, Greta (L, Photo: RG3 on Instagram) and Angel Reese (R, Angel Reese on Instagram))(Instagram)

Reese responded to the claims with a post of her own where she accused Griffin of lying. “Lying on this app when everybody know the first and last name of everybody in my circle for clout is nastyyyy work,” she wrote in a post on X.

The controversy erupted for the first time when Griffin made some remarks about Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark's relationship, both known for their rivalry on the court, stating in the NCAA and developing into the WNBA as both of them entered the tournament in the same year. His opinion on the relationship has not sat well with Reese and she shared a video of ESPN’s Ryan Clark's controversial opinion on the matter.

Clark said that Griffin doesn't understand the challenges of a black athlete in America, as he is married to a white woman. Although he later apologised for his comments, they went viral, with Angel Reese also sharing a video on the matter, which Griffin said led to threats to his family.

Griffin wrote: “I have been quiet on the Angel Reese front because she shared a video that aided in my wife, kids, family and friends receiving death threats, threats of physical harm to my family and friends and threats of sexual violence to my children on social media and beyond.”

"That will never be okay with me. I never attacked her or her family when I stated and backed up with clear basketball evidence that Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark. It’s sports. Everybody won’t like each other.

“People in Angel’s inner circle called me and told me I was right and Angel Reese has grown to hate Caitlin Clark because of the media always asking her about Caitlin and being constantly compared to her.”