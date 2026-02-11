Sale of medicine for respiratory illnesses rose between 2024 and 2025, RS told

The sale of medicines used to treat respiratory ailments increased sharply between 2024 and 2025, indicating a sustained rise in demand for drugs prescribed for conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and allergies, the government told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan leaves after adjourning the house during the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Sansad TV)

Figures based on data from the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), show that the total sales value of respiratory system medicines for the month of December rose from ₹17,199.40 crore in 2024 to ₹18,912.64 crore in 2025, marking an increase of over ₹1,700 crore within a year.

In its written reply to Parliament, the government said that air pollution is a “major triggering factor for respiratory illnesses”. The reply read, “There is no conclusive data available in the country to establish direct correlation of death/ disease exclusively due to air pollution. Air pollution is one of the triggering factors for respiratory ailments and associated diseases. Health effects of air pollution are a synergistic manifestation of factors which include food habits, occupational habits, socioeconomic status, medical history, immunity, heredity, etc. of the individuals.”

According to public health experts, the data point to mounting pressure on India’s respiratory health, while arguing that the surge in sales underscores the need for stronger air quality controls and long-term preventive public health measures to reduce the underlying causes of respiratory illness.

Former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said: “Denying direct links of air pollution to lung disease or deaths is almost like saying smoking is not harmful as there are no tests that say this person had cancer because of smoking.” Explaining the air pollution correlation with an increasing number of serious health ailments and the subsequent increase in mortality rates, Dr Guleria added, “There is enough data to show that pollutants being emitted into the air are harmful. There is epidemiological data and lab-based data to show that they are harmful and therefore linked to increased mortality in people with underlying chronic diseases, causing worsening of heart problems and respiratory conditions.”

Senior consultant & HOD, Respiratory & Sleep Medicine at Aakash Healthcare Dr Akshay Budhraja said: “This data show that more people need medicines for breathing problems. A sharp rise in sales usually means more patients are falling sick due to respiratory illnesses or their symptoms are getting worse. Unless air quality improves and we can put a check on other factors such as vehicle pollution and burning of waste, the number of respiratory patients will keep rising.”