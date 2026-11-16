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Lucknow records poor air quality for fourth consecutive day, citywide AQI at 211

Three of six monitoring stations recorded poor readings, led by Lalbagh at 293, while the other three reported moderate air quality.

Published on: Nov 16, 2026, 10:44:17 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Lucknow continued to record poor air quality for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, with the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 211. This marks the first time this month that the city has witnessed four consecutive days of poor air quality.

On Sunday, three of the city’s six monitoring stations recorded poor air quality, while the remaining three reported moderate levels, indicating some localised improvement. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo/Representational)
On Sunday, three of the city’s six monitoring stations recorded poor air quality, while the remaining three reported moderate levels, indicating some localised improvement. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo/Representational)

However, station-wise readings showed a slight improvement from Saturday, when all six live air quality monitoring stations in the city had recorded AQI levels in the poor or very poor categories, with none registering moderate air quality.

On Sunday, three of the city’s six monitoring stations recorded poor air quality, while the remaining three reported moderate levels, indicating some localised improvement. Lalbagh recorded the highest AQI at 293, followed by Kendriya Vidyalaya at 286 and Talkatora District Industries Centre at 264, with all three falling in the poor category.

Sunday AQI readings (HT PRINT)
Sunday AQI readings (HT PRINT)

Meanwhile, BR Ambedkar University recorded an AQI of 153, followed by Gomti Nagar at 148 and Kukrail Picnic Spot-1 at 109, all falling in the moderate category. The readings suggest that despite the city’s overall AQI remaining poor, air quality improved at three monitoring locations on Sunday.

Also Read | Worrying first for Lucknow: All six monitoring stations record ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’ air quality

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Home/Cities/Lucknow News/Lucknow Records Poor Air Quality For Fourth Consecutive Day, Citywide AQI At 211
Home/Cities/Lucknow News/Lucknow Records Poor Air Quality For Fourth Consecutive Day, Citywide AQI At 211
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