Gajar ka halwa to Pitha: 5 mouth-watering traditional dishes to indulge in this winter

Winter season is here, and with it comes its own culinary specialities that warm the body and soul. The hearty dishes, from savoury main courses to mouth-watering desserts, utilise seasonal ingredients, making them unique and almost exclusive to this time of year. With the drop in temperature and nipping chill in the air, it’s no wonder taste buds crave winter's tantalising, special flavours. Be it sweet or savoury, some dishes like Gajar Ka Halwa are almost synonymous to winter season.(Shutterstock)

Gajar Ka Halwa

Winter is incomplete without the deliciously sweet Gajar ka halwa. The star ingredient of the dish is carrots - a seasonal winter vegetable. It is prepared with milk, nuts, cardamom, and jaggery (if one wishes to avoid sugar). It’s creamy with loads of crunchy bites that make every spoonful of halwa burst with aromatic flavours. This timeless, classic dish is bound to take you down the memory lane.

Pitha

A winter dish from the eastern states of West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, and Odisha, Pitha is essentially a sweet dumpling with different types of fillings, ranging from coconut to jaggery. The variety of Pitha will undoubtedly satisfy your sweet tooth. From Doodh Puli to Bhapa Pitha, this winter delicacy is a must-try. It is also a festive sweet, eaten during Makar Sankranti, Poush Parbon, and Bihu.

Sarson Ka Saag

A traditional Punjabi dish, Sarson Ka Saag has rich, robust flavours. It is prepared with mustard greens and spinach. Sarson Ka Saag is primarily served with Makki Di Rotti. Not only is it a favourite winter dish, but it's also very healthy. It boosts immunity in the winter season and is nutrient-rich.

Undhiyu

Another regional speciality, Undhiyu, is from Gujarat. It’s a winter dish prepared with fresh, seasonal vegetables like brinjal, sweet potatoes, green beans, and fenugreek leaves and prepared with spices and ghee. It is served with roti or puris and the sweet dish shrikhand. The word Undhiyu means "overturned pot," stemming from its original cooking method, where the dish is prepared in a pot that is overturned and cooked underground.

Til laddoo

If you're not an avid fan of extremely sweet dishes, Til Laddoo is sure to win you over, sway you, and change teams. Made from sesame seeds, peanuts, and jaggery, Til Laddoo is crunchy and emanates a fine, nutty aroma. With just a few ingredients, these laddoos are surprisingly easy to make.

