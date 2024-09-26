World Dumpling Day 2024: Wrapped chicken to vegetable crystal, 4 unique and delicious dumpling recipes you must-try

World Dumpling Day, celebrated on September 26, honours the rich history, diverse flavours, and cultural importance of dumplings. This beloved dish is enjoyed globally, uniting people and highlighting the tradition of sharing. Dumplings are a universal concept, with nearly every culture having its own unique version, typically consisting of a flour-based dough filled with delicious ingredients. Whether filled with meat, vegetables or made vegan, dumplings offer comfort and warmth in every bite. (Also read: Leftover idli? Give them a new twist with these innovative recipes ) Celebrate World Dumpling Day with easy-to-make dumpling recipes.(Chef Pradeep Gomes)

What better way to celebrate World Dumpling Day than by indulging in some delicious and unique dumpling recipes that are easy to make at home. Chef Pradeep Gomes, Executive Chef at Yauatcha Bengaluru, shared with HT Lifestyle some must-try dumpling recipes. So, grab your chef’s hat and get ready to cook up a storm!

1. Spinach roll with prawn and water chestnut

Spinach roll with prawn and water chestnut recipe(Chef Pradeep Gomes)

Components:

Prawn Filling

Spinach skin

Black Bean Sauce

Ingredients:

Prawn filling

Water chestnut

Scallion

Sesame oil

Seasoning

Black bean sauce - Ginger, Garlic, Onion, King Chilli, Soya, Black bean

Skin - Spinach leaf

Garnish - Chopped red bell pepper

Recipe:

Step 1 - Make the prawn filling by marinating the boiled minced prawns in ginger juice, salt and sugar for 15 minutes.

Step 2 - Blanch the spinach leaf and shock it in ice water to retain its colour.

Step 3 - Make the black bean sauce by combining ginger, garlic, onion, king chilli, soy sauce and fermented black bean.

Step 4 - Wrap the prawn filling in the spinach leaf in a small bowl and steam with the black bean sauce for 10 minutes.

Step 5 - Serve hot and garnish with chopped red bell pepper.

2. Wrapped chicken in pak choy with Szechuan sauce

Wrapped chicken in pak choy with Szechuan sauce recipe(Chef Pradeep Gomes)



Components:

Chicken filling

Pak choy leaf

Szechuan sauce

Ingredients:

Chicken filling

Water chestnut

taro

Five spice powder

Seasoning

Szechuan sauce - Ginger, Garlic, Onion, King Chilli

Skin – pak choy leaf

Garnish - Chopped red bell pepper

Recipe:

Step 1 - Make the chicken filling by marinating the boiled minced chicken with taro in ginger juice, salt, sugar and five spice powder for 15 minutes.

Step 2 - Blanch the Pak choy leaf and shock it in ice water to retain its colour.

Step 3 - Make the szechuan sauce by combining ginger, garlic, onion and blanched king chilli.

Step 4 - Wrap the chicken filling in the pakchoy leaf in a small bowl and steam with the szechuan sauce for 10 minutes.

Step 5 - Serve hot and garnish with chopped red bell pepper.

3. Yautacha’s Prawn Wonton

Yautacha’s Prawn Wonton recipe(Chef Pradeep Gomes)

Components:

Prawn filling

Wonton sauce

Wonton wrapper

Ingredients:

Boiled minced prawns

Sugar

Ginger juice

Salt

Peking sauce

Sweet chili sauce

Sesame seeds

Sesame oil

Recipe:

Step 1 - Make the prawn filling by marinating the boiled minced prawns with sugar, ginger juice and salt for 15 minutes.

Step 2 - Make the wonton wrapper by mixing equal parts of flour to water and make thin sheets or get some premade wonton sheets from any supermarket.

Step 3 - Fill the prawn filling in the wonton wrapper and steam to perfection. Pro tip - the wrapper should be translucent for you to know it's ready.

Step 4 - While the wontons are steaming, make a quick wonton sauce by mixing Peking sauce, sweet chili sauce, sesame seeds and sesame oil to a mixing bowl. Heat the mixture till it slightly thickens.

Step 5 - Assemble the steamed dim sum in a bowl and pour the wonton sauce on top.

Step 6 - Garnish with spring onion and sesame seeds.

4. Vegetable Crystal Dumpling

Vegetable crystal dumpling recipe(Pinterest)

Components:

Crystal filling

Dim sum skin

Ingredients for the crystal filling:

4 g coriander leaves

4 g white seasoning powder

4 g sugar

2 ml sesame oil

2 ml shallot oil

9 g dry shiitake mushroom

21 g black fungus

21 g yam bean

9 g lotus root

12 g carrot

Method:

Mix all the ingredients together and set aside.

Ingredients for the dim sum skin:

30 g potato starch

30 ml regular water

60 ml hot water

Method:

Mix the potato starch with regular water. Slowly add the hot water and start mixing vigorously. Soon, you will get a transparent gel. Take that gel and add some potato starch to create a dough.

Recipe:

Step 1 - Make thin wrappers from the dough.

Step 2 - Add the vegetable crystal filling.

Step 3: Steam the dim sum in a bamboo basket for four minutes.

Step 4: Serve hot and enjoy.