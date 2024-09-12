Leftover idli? Give them a new twist with these innovative recipes

Got leftover idli sitting in your fridge and unsure how to use them? Don’t let those soft, savoury bites go to waste. With a bit of creativity, you can turn your leftover idli into a variety of exciting new dishes. By adding some veggies and a dash of imagination, you can transform them into delicious snacks or hearty meals. Here are some innovative recipes that will breathe new life into your idli and make them special again. So, put on your chef’s hat and get ready to reinvent your idli for a fresh, tasty twist on this beloved South Indian staple! (Also read: Onam 2024: Aviyal to Ada Pradhaman, 4 traditional Sadhya recipes to make at home ) Transform leftover idli into exciting dishes with creativity. (Pinterest)

Fried Idli Chaat

(Recipe by Chef Sajeev Kapoor)

Crispy fried idlis topped with tangy chaat spices for a deliciously crunchy twist (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

10-12 idlis

Oil for deep frying

1 tsp red chilli powder

Black salt to taste

1 tsp chaat masala

1 tsp cumin powder

½ tsp sandwich masala

½ tsp dried mango powder (amchur)

4 tbsps melted butter

2 tbsps chopped fresh coriander leaves + for garnish

Red chilli flakes for sprinkling

2 tsps lemon juice

Sweetened yogurt for drizzling

Date and tamarind chutney for drizzling

Green chutney for drizzling

Sev for sprinkling

Masala dal for sprinkling

Masala peanuts for sprinkling

Fresh pomegranate pearls for sprinkling

Method:

1. Quarter the idlis.

2. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Gently slide in the idli quarters and deep fry till golden and crisp. Drain on an absorbent paper.

3. Transfer in a large bowl, add red chilli powder, black salt, chaat masala, cumin powder, sandwich masala, dried mango powder, melted butter and coriander leaves and toss well. Sprinkle red chilli flakes and drizzle lemon juice and mix till well combined.

3. Transfer on to a serving plate. Drizzle sweetened yogurt, date and tamarind chutney, green chutney, sprinkle sev, masala dal, masala peanuts, fresh pomegranate pearls and coriander leaves.

4. Serve immediately.

Crispy Tava Idli

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

These are pan-fried idlis with a golden, crunchy exterior and soft interior.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

8 leftover idlis , cut into cubes

1 tbsp butter

1/2 tsp garlic (lehsun) paste

1/2 cup finely chopped onions

1/2 cup finely chopped tomatoes

1/4 tsp turmeric powder (haldi)

1/2 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp pav bhaji masala

salt to taste

1 tsp lemon juice

2 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)

For The Garnish

2 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)

Method:

1. Heat the butter in a non-stick; add the garlic paste and sauté on a medium flame for 30 seconds.

2. Add the onions, mix well and sauté on a medium flame for 2 to 3 minutes, or till the onions turn translucent.

3. Add the tomatoes, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 1 to 2 minutes, while stirring occasionally.

4. Add the turmeric powder, chilli powder, pav bhaji masala, mix well and sauté on a medium flame for 1 minute.

5. Add 2 tbsp of water and salt, mix well and sauté on a medium flame for 1 minute.

6. Add the lemon juice, coriander, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 1 minute, while stirring continuously.

7. Add the idlis, toss lightly and cook on a medium flame for 1 to 2 minutes, while stirring occasionally.

8. Serve hot garnished with coriander.

Chilli Idli

(Recipe by Chef Sanjyot Keer)

Chilli idli is a spicy, stir-fried dish made from cubed idlis.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Oil 2 tbsp

Garlic 7-8 cloves (chopped)

Ginger 1 inch (chopped)

Green chillies 5-6 nos. (slit)

Capsicum 2 medium size (diced)

Spring onion bulbs ½ cup (diced)

Sugar 1 tsp

Red chilli sauce 2 tbsp

Soy sauce 2 tbsp

Salt & Black pepper to taste

Water 100 ml

Cornstarch 1 tbsp + water 2 tbsp

Crispy fried idlis

Spring onion greens 1/4th cup (chopped)

Methods:

1. Set a pan on high heat, add oil, ginger garlic and green chillies, sauté for a minute, add capsicum and spring onion bulbs and further sauté it for a minute.

2. Add sugar and sauté again for a minute, add red chilli sauce, soy sauce and salt and black pepper to taste, mix and sauté it for another 1-2 minutes.

3. Add water and mix, add the cornstarch and water mixture and cook until the sauce thickens.

4. Add the crispy fried idlis and toss them well in the sauce.

5. Add some freshly chopped spring onions greens, mix gently and coat it well.

6. Your idli chilli is ready to be served, serve hot.