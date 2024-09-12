Leftover idli? Give them a new twist with these innovative recipes
Got leftover idlis? Don’t let them go to waste. Give your idlis a delicious makeover with these fun and easy recipes that add a fresh twist to the classic dish.
Got leftover idli sitting in your fridge and unsure how to use them? Don’t let those soft, savoury bites go to waste. With a bit of creativity, you can turn your leftover idli into a variety of exciting new dishes. By adding some veggies and a dash of imagination, you can transform them into delicious snacks or hearty meals. Here are some innovative recipes that will breathe new life into your idli and make them special again. So, put on your chef’s hat and get ready to reinvent your idli for a fresh, tasty twist on this beloved South Indian staple! (Also read: Onam 2024: Aviyal to Ada Pradhaman, 4 traditional Sadhya recipes to make at home )
Fried Idli Chaat
(Recipe by Chef Sajeev Kapoor)
Ingredients:
10-12 idlis
Oil for deep frying
1 tsp red chilli powder
Black salt to taste
1 tsp chaat masala
1 tsp cumin powder
½ tsp sandwich masala
½ tsp dried mango powder (amchur)
4 tbsps melted butter
2 tbsps chopped fresh coriander leaves + for garnish
Red chilli flakes for sprinkling
2 tsps lemon juice
Sweetened yogurt for drizzling
Date and tamarind chutney for drizzling
Green chutney for drizzling
Sev for sprinkling
Masala dal for sprinkling
Masala peanuts for sprinkling
Fresh pomegranate pearls for sprinkling
Method:
1. Quarter the idlis.
2. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Gently slide in the idli quarters and deep fry till golden and crisp. Drain on an absorbent paper.
3. Transfer in a large bowl, add red chilli powder, black salt, chaat masala, cumin powder, sandwich masala, dried mango powder, melted butter and coriander leaves and toss well. Sprinkle red chilli flakes and drizzle lemon juice and mix till well combined.
3. Transfer on to a serving plate. Drizzle sweetened yogurt, date and tamarind chutney, green chutney, sprinkle sev, masala dal, masala peanuts, fresh pomegranate pearls and coriander leaves.
4. Serve immediately.
Crispy Tava Idli
(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)
Ingredients:
8 leftover idlis , cut into cubes
1 tbsp butter
1/2 tsp garlic (lehsun) paste
1/2 cup finely chopped onions
1/2 cup finely chopped tomatoes
1/4 tsp turmeric powder (haldi)
1/2 tsp chilli powder
1 tsp pav bhaji masala
salt to taste
1 tsp lemon juice
2 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)
For The Garnish
2 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)
Method:
1. Heat the butter in a non-stick; add the garlic paste and sauté on a medium flame for 30 seconds.
2. Add the onions, mix well and sauté on a medium flame for 2 to 3 minutes, or till the onions turn translucent.
3. Add the tomatoes, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 1 to 2 minutes, while stirring occasionally.
4. Add the turmeric powder, chilli powder, pav bhaji masala, mix well and sauté on a medium flame for 1 minute.
5. Add 2 tbsp of water and salt, mix well and sauté on a medium flame for 1 minute.
6. Add the lemon juice, coriander, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 1 minute, while stirring continuously.
7. Add the idlis, toss lightly and cook on a medium flame for 1 to 2 minutes, while stirring occasionally.
8. Serve hot garnished with coriander.
Chilli Idli
(Recipe by Chef Sanjyot Keer)
Ingredients:
Oil 2 tbsp
Garlic 7-8 cloves (chopped)
Ginger 1 inch (chopped)
Green chillies 5-6 nos. (slit)
Capsicum 2 medium size (diced)
Spring onion bulbs ½ cup (diced)
Sugar 1 tsp
Red chilli sauce 2 tbsp
Soy sauce 2 tbsp
Salt & Black pepper to taste
Water 100 ml
Cornstarch 1 tbsp + water 2 tbsp
Crispy fried idlis
Spring onion greens 1/4th cup (chopped)
Methods:
1. Set a pan on high heat, add oil, ginger garlic and green chillies, sauté for a minute, add capsicum and spring onion bulbs and further sauté it for a minute.
2. Add sugar and sauté again for a minute, add red chilli sauce, soy sauce and salt and black pepper to taste, mix and sauté it for another 1-2 minutes.
3. Add water and mix, add the cornstarch and water mixture and cook until the sauce thickens.
4. Add the crispy fried idlis and toss them well in the sauce.
5. Add some freshly chopped spring onions greens, mix gently and coat it well.
6. Your idli chilli is ready to be served, serve hot.
