What to pack for your kid's lunch tomorrow? Try these recipes made from leftover rice, roti, and idli

Dinner often leaves leftovers, whether because the portion size was overestimated or everyone was simply too full. Repurpose leftover rice, roti, or idlis by adding a fun twist to create something entirely new and innovative. This not only reduces the rush for prepping the lunch in the morning but also makes it more convenient since half the work is already done. Try these delicious lunch options using leftovers. Don't throw your leftover roti, idli and rice, reuse them and make new meals out of them.(Pinterest)

Rice Cutlet

(Recipe by Dassana Amit)

Rice cutlets are crunchy on the outside and soft and squishy on the inside.(Pinterest)

Ingredients

Cooked rice

Boiled potatoes

Onion

Green chillies

Coriander leaves

Red chili powder

Cumin powder

Coriander powder

Garam masala powder

Besan

Salt

Method

In a mixing bowl, take 1 cup of cooked rice and ½ cup of mashed boiled potatoes. Ensure the potatoes and rice are at room temperature. Next, to the mixing bowl add ⅓ cup finely chopped onions, 1 chopped green chili, and freshly chopped coriander leaves. Now add all the spices- ¼ teaspoon red chili powder, ½ teaspoon coriander powder ½ teaspoon cumin powder, and ¼ teaspoon garam masala powder. Additionally, add 2 tablespoons of besan and salt as per requirement. Finally start to knead everything well, mixing and crumbling the rice with the spices. Make small balls and give them the cutlet shape. Heat oil in a frying pan and cook the cutlets. When the cutlet turns golden brown, flip it. Serve it with sauce or chutney.

Roti Sandwich

(Recipe by Hebbars)

Roti sandwich is a desi sandwich, which is far healthier than regular bread.(Pinterest)

Ingredients

Oil

Onion

Ginger garlic paste

Chilli

Carrot

Cabbage

Capsicum

Sweet corn

Pav bhaji masala

Salt

Turmeric powder

Kashmiri red chilli powder

Paneer

Tomato sauce

Chilli sauce

6 roti

Green chutney

Cheddar cheese

Butter

Method

Heat 2 tablespoon oil on medium heat in a kadai. Add ½ cup finely chopped onions, 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste, 1 chopped green chilli. Saute the ingredients well until the onion turns golden brown. Next, add 1 grated carrot, 1 tablespoon finely chopped cabbage, ½ cup chopped capsicum, and 3 tablespoons sweet corn. Stir for a minute or so, however, ensure the vegetables are not overcooked. Now add 3 tablespoons crumbled paneer, 2 tablespoons tomato sauce, and 1 teaspoon chilli sauce. Stir again and mix until the sauces are well combined with the veggies. In a leftover roti, evenly spread ½ teaspoon green chutney and sprinkle grated cheddar cheese. Carefully add the veggie stuffing on the half of the roti and gently fold it in half, to ensure the stuffings don’t come out. Now toast the roti on medium heat by applying butter on both sides.

Idli Wedges

(Recipe by Shikha Shetty)

Idli wedges are fun and crunchy, a healthier alternative to the popular potato wedges. (Pinterest)

Ingredients

Leftover idli

Gun powder masala

Curry leaves

Oil

Method

Chop the leftover idlis vertically and transfer them into a mixing bowl. Add 2 teaspoons gun powder masala, and 9/10 chopped curry leaves and air-fry the idlis. And within minutes the idlis turn crispy with a savoury taste.

Gun powder recipe: You have to individually roast and heat the ingredients, so after every roast, remove them aside and let them cool down. Roast chana dal on medium flame until golden brown. Next, dry roast urad dal on low flame until it smells nutty and changes colour. Then roast white sesame seeds until they change color and start to pop. After that, heat 1 teaspoon of oil to sauté dry red chilies and curry leaves until the chilies puff up and the leaves become crispy. After they cool down, transfer to the blender after adding hing and salt as per required. Blend to achieve a powder-like texture and store in an air-tight container.

