A fusion of flavours that come with a melt-in-our-mouth goodness and satisfies our cravings for a Middle Eastern delight is all we yearn for today and that's when we stumbled upon a recipe of Roasted Skewered Lamb Dumplings and Dates with Lebanese Salsa that promises a culinary adventure. Commonly included as a meat consumed in Mediterranean diets, lamb meat lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease or risk of inflammation, as studies suggest, while a grass-fed lamb is a very good source of selenium and zinc which fight against oxidative stress. Craving Middle Eastern delight? Try this recipe of Roasted Lamb Dumplings and Dates with Lebanese Salsa (Photo by FreshToHome)

The zinc content also helps boost immunity along with growth and development in children but apart from these, zinc content in lamb helps in wound healing, DNA and protein synthesis. When compared to other protein sources like chicken or fish, lamb as a red meat has a lot more iron that can help to improve and prevent anemia symptoms.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids in lamb meat aid fat loss and improve lean muscle mass courtesy its conjugated linoleic acid (CLA). On the other hand, dates are high in fiber which is important for our overall health as apart from having an excellent nutrition profile it benefits digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements, provides various antioxidants that help reduce the risk of several diseases and also helps in improving the brain function.

Appetizer game so good, we are already drooling over the flavourful recipe of Roasted Skewered Lamb Dumplings and Dates with Lebanese Salsa, while typing this! Check out the recipe below and thank us later -

INGREDIENTS FOR LAMB DUMPLING:

Lamb Mince: 500 gms

Chopped Onion: 50 gms

Chopped Garlic: 10 cloves

Chopped Green Chilli: 1 tsp

Garam Masala: 1 tsp

Chopped Mint Leaves: 2 tbsp

Coriander Leaves: 2 tbsp

Chilli Flakes: 1 tsp

Egg: 1

Breadcrumbs: 50 gms

Salt: To taste

Onion cut into cubes: 100 gms

Seedless Dates cut into half: 10 dates

Green Capsicum cut into cubes: 100 gms

INGREDIENTS FOR LEBANESE SALSA:

Ripe Tomato cut into cubes: 5 tomatoes

Olive Oil: 3 tbsp

Chopped Onion: 2 tsp

Chopped Garlic: 1 tbsp

Chilli Flakes: 1 pinch

Oregano: 1 pinch

Chopped Mint Leaves: 1 tsp

Sugar: Half a tsp

Salt: To taste

METHOD:

Lamb Dumplings

Thoroughly mix all ingredients from lamb mince to salt in a bowl.

Make small dumplings and keep aside.

Take a wooden skewer and pierce one dumpling, then a piece of onion, green capsicum and a piece of seedless date. Repeat this with 3 dumplings.

Skewer all the dumplings the same way and arrange them on an oven tray.

Preheat the oven and place the skewered lamb dumplings tray and roast them till cooked.

Lebanese Salsa

In a sauce pan, heat up olive oil and saute onion and garlic to a golden brown.

Add the chilli flakes and oregano.

Add the chopped tomato and stir. Cook on a low flame till the sauce is thick.

Now add the chopped mint leaves, sugar and salt.

Keep aside to be used along with the skewered lamb meatballs.

PLATING:

On a serving plate, spread the tomato salsa in the centre.

Arrange three roasted skewers on top, as in the picture, and drizzle some virgin olive oil on top. Serve hot along with other delicacies.

(Recipe: Chef Aji Joseph, Head – Culinary Development and Innovation)