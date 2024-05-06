 Craving Middle Eastern delight? Try this recipe of Roasted Lamb Dumplings and Dates with Lebanese Salsa - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Craving Middle Eastern delight? Try this recipe of Roasted Lamb Dumplings and Dates with Lebanese Salsa

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
May 06, 2024 01:16 PM IST

Appetizer game so good, we are already drooling over the flavourful recipe of Roasted Skewered Lamb Dumplings and Dates with Lebanese Salsa, while typing this!

A fusion of flavours that come with a melt-in-our-mouth goodness and satisfies our cravings for a Middle Eastern delight is all we yearn for today and that's when we stumbled upon a recipe of Roasted Skewered Lamb Dumplings and Dates with Lebanese Salsa that promises a culinary adventure. Commonly included as a meat consumed in Mediterranean diets, lamb meat lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease or risk of inflammation, as studies suggest, while a grass-fed lamb is a very good source of selenium and zinc which fight against oxidative stress.

Craving Middle Eastern delight? Try this recipe of Roasted Lamb Dumplings and Dates with Lebanese Salsa (Photo by FreshToHome)
Craving Middle Eastern delight? Try this recipe of Roasted Lamb Dumplings and Dates with Lebanese Salsa (Photo by FreshToHome)

The zinc content also helps boost immunity along with growth and development in children but apart from these, zinc content in lamb helps in wound healing, DNA and protein synthesis. When compared to other protein sources like chicken or fish, lamb as a red meat has a lot more iron that can help to improve and prevent anemia symptoms.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids in lamb meat aid fat loss and improve lean muscle mass courtesy its conjugated linoleic acid (CLA). On the other hand, dates are high in fiber which is important for our overall health as apart from having an excellent nutrition profile it benefits digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements, provides various antioxidants that help reduce the risk of several diseases and also helps in improving the brain function.

Appetizer game so good, we are already drooling over the flavourful recipe of Roasted Skewered Lamb Dumplings and Dates with Lebanese Salsa, while typing this! Check out the recipe below and thank us later -

INGREDIENTS FOR LAMB DUMPLING:

  • Lamb Mince: 500 gms
  • Chopped Onion: 50 gms
  • Chopped Garlic: 10 cloves
  • Chopped Green Chilli: 1 tsp
  • Garam Masala: 1 tsp
  • Chopped Mint Leaves: 2 tbsp
  • Coriander Leaves: 2 tbsp
  • Chilli Flakes: 1 tsp
  • Egg: 1
  • Breadcrumbs: 50 gms
  • Salt: To taste
  • Onion cut into cubes: 100 gms
  • Seedless Dates cut into half: 10 dates
  • Green Capsicum cut into cubes: 100 gms

INGREDIENTS FOR LEBANESE SALSA:

  • Ripe Tomato cut into cubes: 5 tomatoes
  • Olive Oil: 3 tbsp
  • Chopped Onion: 2 tsp
  • Chopped Garlic: 1 tbsp
  • Chilli Flakes: 1 pinch
  • Oregano: 1 pinch
  • Chopped Mint Leaves: 1 tsp
  • Sugar: Half a tsp
  • Salt: To taste

METHOD:

Lamb Dumplings

  • Thoroughly mix all ingredients from lamb mince to salt in a bowl.
  • Make small dumplings and keep aside.
  • Take a wooden skewer and pierce one dumpling, then a piece of onion, green capsicum and a piece of seedless date. Repeat this with 3 dumplings.
  • Skewer all the dumplings the same way and arrange them on an oven tray.
  • Preheat the oven and place the skewered lamb dumplings tray and roast them till cooked.

Lebanese Salsa

  • In a sauce pan, heat up olive oil and saute onion and garlic to a golden brown.
  • Add the chilli flakes and oregano.
  • Add the chopped tomato and stir. Cook on a low flame till the sauce is thick.
  • Now add the chopped mint leaves, sugar and salt.
  • Keep aside to be used along with the skewered lamb meatballs.

PLATING:

  • On a serving plate, spread the tomato salsa in the centre.
  • Arrange three roasted skewers on top, as in the picture, and drizzle some virgin olive oil on top. Serve hot along with other delicacies.

(Recipe: Chef Aji Joseph, Head – Culinary Development and Innovation)

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Recipes / Craving Middle Eastern delight? Try this recipe of Roasted Lamb Dumplings and Dates with Lebanese Salsa
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On