Bipasha Basu's family holiday in Hong Kong is serving up plenty of inspiration for Indian travellers planning a family getaway. The actor is celebrating daughter Devi's birthday in the city, visiting Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park Hong Kong, and staying at The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong.

For families, Hong Kong offers a mix of theme parks, island excursions, waterfront experiences, cultural attractions and city sightseeing. Its compact layout also makes it possible to fit several experiences into one holiday without spending every day travelling long distances. Indian passport holders can visit visa-free for up to 14 days, subject to completing the online Pre-Arrival Registration.

Theme parks for family fun Hong Kong Disneyland on Lantau Island is an obvious addition to a family itinerary. The park features themed lands, Disney characters and attractions catering to different age groups. World of Frozen, the world's first Frozen-themed land, is among its popular attractions, while Mystic Manor and Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars offer something for visitors seeking thrill rides.

The festive season brings another reason to plan a visit. A Disney Christmas, running from November 20, 2026, to January 3, 2027, will feature a Winter Market in World of Frozen, a daytime castle show featuring Mickey, Minnie and Stitch, live concerts on selected dates and a New Year's Eve countdown.

Ocean Park Hong Kong offers a different mix of entertainment, combining rides with marine life and animal experiences. Opened in 1977, the park is approaching its 50th anniversary, with a marine mammal conservation centre planned to open in January 2027 at the former North Pole Encounter site.

Explore Hong Kong beyond the parks There is plenty to do outside the theme parks, too. Lantau Island is home to the 34-metre-tall Tian Tan Buddha and the Ngong Ping 360 cable car, which offers scenic views. Tai O fishing village, known for its traditional stilt houses, makes for a memorable stop. Travellers can also spend a day on Cheung Chau or Lamma Island, known for their quieter coastal settings. Lamma Island is accessible by ferry from Hong Kong Island in around 20 to 30 minutes. Those who enjoy walking can try the Dragon's Back trail, which takes approximately two hours.

For classic city sightseeing, the Star Ferry between Central and Tsim Sha Tsui offers harbour views, while the Peak Tram takes visitors towards Victoria Peak. Sky Terrace 428 provides panoramic views of the skyline and harbour. Hong Kong WinterFest, running from November 18, 2026, to January 5, 2027, adds seasonal installations and festive experiences across the city.

An oceanfront stay for families The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong offers a resort-style stay on the southern coast of Hong Kong Island. Opened in 2022, the hotel has 425 rooms overlooking the South China Sea, an infinity pool, children's lagoon, indoor play zone spanning 6,400 square feet, spa and gym.

Families can book themed rooms, while its two pool suites feature private pools. The F.U.N. Desk also arranges family activities, and the hotel's proximity to Ocean Park Water World adds to its appeal.

From theme parks and ferry rides to island escapes and harbour views, Hong Kong offers families plenty to fit into a holiday, while couples and other travellers can enjoy its scenic and cultural experiences at their own pace.

5 Essentials to Pack for Your Hong Kong Vacation | Editor's Picks • Comfortable walking shoes: From theme parks and shopping streets to ferry terminals and sightseeing spots, expect plenty of walking. Pack cushioned trainers with good grip.

• A lightweight rain jacket or compact umbrella: Hong Kong's weather can change quickly, so having rain protection handy is useful, particularly during outdoor sightseeing.

• A portable power bank: Keep your phone charged for maps, photos, attraction tickets, transport apps and navigating unfamiliar streets throughout the day.

• A crossbody bag: A lightweight bag with secure zips makes it easier to carry your passport, wallet, phone, travel documents and other essentials while exploring.

• A reusable water bottle: Carry water through long sightseeing days, especially during theme park visits, island excursions and outdoor activities.

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