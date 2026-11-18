Coconut and jaggery have decadent flavours. This duo is a classic combination in many traditional Indian sweets. The rich, nutty and earthy sweetness is blissful. If this combo is your favourite, then you can savour it in a traditional Assamese delicacy. Chef Ranjan Majumdar, executive chef at Mayfair Spring Valley Resort, Guwahati, shared the recipe for warm fluffy Bhapa Pitha with HT Lifestyle.

Describing the dish, he said, mentioning the variations, “Bhapa Pitha or Tekeli Pitha are traditional Assamese delicacies, deeply rooted in the region’s culinary heritage. Bhapa Pitha is a soft, steamed rice flour cake, typically filled with freshly grated coconut and jaggery, offering a delicate sweetness in every bite. Tekeli Pitha, traditionally prepared using the steam from an earthen pot (tekeli), has a light, fluffy texture and a subtle aroma of rice. Both are especially enjoyed during Magh Bihu, celebrating Assam’s rich food traditions and seasonal flavours."

What sets this recipe apart is its simplicity. It is made with only a few handful ingredients, yet it combines contrasting flavours and textures. The steamed rice flour exterior is fluffy, soft and delicate. The coconut with jaggery infuses a rich sweetness. Cardamom further enhances the aroma. This recipe is traditionally eaten at festive occasion, but it can also be eaten for winter cravings.

Here's the recipe: