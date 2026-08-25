Is drinking tea with jaggery or honey better than with sugar? Oncologist Dr Jayesh Sharma explains
Both honey and jaggery are considered to be added sugar and causes blood sugar spikes, cautions Dr Jayesh Sharma.
It is common knowledge that consuming excess sugar is not good for health. However, those with a sweet tooth often try to work around the situation by supplementing sugar in their cup of tea with jaggery or honey. But does that actually solve the problem? The answer is a clear “No,” as per Raipur-based senior oncologist Dr Jayesh Sharma.
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Taking to Instagram on August 13, Dr Sharma explained that while many people feel good about themselves for replacing sugar in their cup of tea with jaggery or honey, the actual health benefit that they receive is negligible.
“Look, jaggery is like sugar’s paternal cousin from the village, and honey is like the NRI cousin visiting from America. Their genes are exactly the same; they all count as added sugar, all contain calories, all cause sugar spikes, and none of them should be consumed in excess,” he explained.
What is the ideal amount of daily sugar consumption?
According to Dr Sharma, it is important to first become aware of what is “less” and what is “more” sugar consumption.
In his words, “The recommendation is that less than 10% of our total calories should come from sugar. For the average person, consuming seven to eight teaspoons of sugar a day is not a problem. However, birthdays come up, office parties happen, and festivals arrive. Therefore, staying on the safe side and consuming three to four teaspoons of sugar a day is safe for most people.”
What about the iron in jaggery?
Unlike refined sugar, jaggery or gur contains micronutrients like iron. But the oncologist pointed out that the concentration of iron in the substance is negligible.
“If we try to meet our total daily iron requirement from jaggery, the iron might give us strength, but the jaggery will grant us salvation long before that,” quipped Dr Sharma. “So, do not try to get your iron from jaggery; there are many other, much better sources for it.”
The takeaway is that one can consume whichever one prefers the taste of—jaggery, sugar, or honey, in limited quantities.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Jayesh Sharma is a senior cancer surgeon at ITSA Hospital, Raipur. With over 25 years of experience in surgical oncology, he is an expert in oral, breast, and abdominal cancers, with a special focus on complex cases.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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