Is drinking tea with jaggery or honey better than with sugar? Oncologist Dr Jayesh Sharma explains

“Look, jaggery is like sugar’s paternal cousin from the village, and honey is like the NRI cousin visiting from America. Their genes are exactly the same; they all count as added sugar, all contain calories, all cause sugar spikes, and none of them should be consumed in excess,” he explained.

Taking to Instagram on August 13, Dr Sharma explained that while many people feel good about themselves for replacing sugar in their cup of tea with jaggery or honey, the actual health benefit that they receive is negligible.

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It is common knowledge that consuming excess sugar is not good for health. However, those with a sweet tooth often try to work around the situation by supplementing sugar in their cup of tea with jaggery or honey. But does that actually solve the problem? The answer is a clear “No,” as per Raipur-based senior oncologist Dr Jayesh Sharma.

What is the ideal amount of daily sugar consumption? According to Dr Sharma, it is important to first become aware of what is “less” and what is “more” sugar consumption.

In his words, “The recommendation is that less than 10% of our total calories should come from sugar. For the average person, consuming seven to eight teaspoons of sugar a day is not a problem. However, birthdays come up, office parties happen, and festivals arrive. Therefore, staying on the safe side and consuming three to four teaspoons of sugar a day is safe for most people.”

What about the iron in jaggery? Unlike refined sugar, jaggery or gur contains micronutrients like iron. But the oncologist pointed out that the concentration of iron in the substance is negligible.

“If we try to meet our total daily iron requirement from jaggery, the iron might give us strength, but the jaggery will grant us salvation long before that,” quipped Dr Sharma. “So, do not try to get your iron from jaggery; there are many other, much better sources for it.”

The takeaway is that one can consume whichever one prefers the taste of—jaggery, sugar, or honey, in limited quantities.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Jayesh Sharma is a senior cancer surgeon at ITSA Hospital, Raipur. With over 25 years of experience in surgical oncology, he is an expert in oral, breast, and abdominal cancers, with a special focus on complex cases.