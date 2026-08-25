When should you consult a doctor after vaccination? Physician Dr Amit Prakash Singh shares concerning symptoms

The importance of vaccinations for public health cannot be overstated. They go through rigorous testing before being made available to the public, and can be safely administered under the guidance of a physician.

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Internal medicine expert Dr Amit Prakash Singh shared with HT Lifestyle that while vaccinations may show some side effects, they are usually mild and short-lived. “Pain, redness, swelling at the injection site, fever, fatigue, headache, or body aches can occur with some vaccines. These symptoms usually go away quickly on their own,” noted the physician.

However, he pointed out that it is important to understand the difference between those and the expected reactions. He went on to share what they might be, which is elaborated as follows.

When should you seek medical advice after vaccination? In the words of Dr Singh, “It is critical to seek medical attention if the symptoms are extreme, long-lasting, worsening, and a bit unusual, taking into account the vaccine given.”

Symptoms that necessitate the need for a doctor include: