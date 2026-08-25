When should you consult a doctor after vaccination? Physician Dr Amit Prakash Singh shares concerning symptoms
Vaccinations are considered safe and necessary for public health; however, in rare cases, they cause long-drawn side effects that deserve medical evaluation.
The importance of vaccinations for public health cannot be overstated. They go through rigorous testing before being made available to the public, and can be safely administered under the guidance of a physician.
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Internal medicine expert Dr Amit Prakash Singh shared with HT Lifestyle that while vaccinations may show some side effects, they are usually mild and short-lived. “Pain, redness, swelling at the injection site, fever, fatigue, headache, or body aches can occur with some vaccines. These symptoms usually go away quickly on their own,” noted the physician.
However, he pointed out that it is important to understand the difference between those and the expected reactions. He went on to share what they might be, which is elaborated as follows.
When should you seek medical advice after vaccination?
In the words of Dr Singh, “It is critical to seek medical attention if the symptoms are extreme, long-lasting, worsening, and a bit unusual, taking into account the vaccine given.”
Symptoms that necessitate the need for a doctor include:
- High/persistent fever
- Extreme swelling
- Extreme tiredness
- Prolonged vomiting
Other signs that make daily life difficult should also be checked by a healthcare professional, noted Dr Singh. “Moreover, if redness, warmth, swelling, and pain worsen at the injection site, it is necessary to contact the medical worker in order to figure out the situation,” he added.
Indications of a serious allergic reaction
The chances of serious allergic reactions due to vaccination are low, but not zero, pointed out Dr Singh. In case something like that happens, immediate medical attention is required.
Signs to watch out for an allergic reaction include the following:
- Breathing difficulties
- Swelling of the face, lips, or neck
- Occurrence of rashes in various locations
- Sudden dizziness or fainting
- Low blood pressure.
Serious symptoms that appear later
Dr Singh pointed out that not every health issue that occurs after taking a vaccine is necessarily related to the vaccine itself. “A person might become ill coincidentally after taking the medicine,” he said.
“Nevertheless, symptoms such as high fever, seizures, severe headache, or unusual bleeding need to be evaluated urgently instead of being automatically blamed on the vaccine.”
The physician advised parents to pay special attention to their children, as babies and young children may not always be able to explain their condition. Some unusual symptoms, such as excessive sleepiness, persistent crying, and difficulty breathing, should be reported to the paediatrician.
Most post-vaccination effects are not serious and resolve on their own. However, very serious, new, and unusual reactions should not be taken lightly.
As Dr Singh stated, “If you have suspicions about what happened to you, it is best to contact your doctor and share all relevant information about the vaccination and its consequences. Do not cancel your subsequent vaccinations in connection with the presumption that something bad has happened without consulting your healthcare professional. They will be able to say whether the attack was due to the vaccination and whether there is a need to change anything for your further immunisations.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Dr Amit Prakash Singh is a consultant in the department of Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi. He has over 22 years of clinical experience.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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