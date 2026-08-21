Can too many vaccines overwhelm the immune system? Physician Dr Amit Prakash Singh explains and debunks other myths

Vaccines are among the most important breakthroughs of modern medicine that have significantly improved public health by preventing severe illnesses and reducing complications, hospitalisations, and mortality. Especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, the utility of vaccines has become ever more obvious to people across the globe.

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However, misinformation and myths still cause some individuals to be reluctant to get vaccinated. In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, physician Dr Amit Prakash Singh debunks six such myths, in the hope that knowing the facts would help people make the right decisions.

Myth 1: Vaccines may result in the disease they are meant to prevent Fact: The majority of vaccines do not result in the disease they are intended to prevent, assured the physician. Some vaccines use dead or weakened virus particles, while others use specific components of the pathogen to prepare the immune system.

“Some slight side effects, including mild fever, fatigue, or soreness, are signs of an immune response and not of the disease,” pointed out Dr Singh.

Myth 2: The immune system can be overwhelmed by many vaccines Fact: As Dr Singh explained, “Every single day, the immune system copes with different microorganisms and other foreign substances. All recommended vaccine schedules are carefully developed based on numerous studies and have been found to be safe for the immune system.”