Can too many vaccines overwhelm the immune system? Physician Dr Amit Prakash Singh explains and debunks other myths
Physician debunks six myths surrounding vaccination, highlighting their importance in lowering the risk of serious health conditions.
Vaccines are among the most important breakthroughs of modern medicine that have significantly improved public health by preventing severe illnesses and reducing complications, hospitalisations, and mortality. Especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, the utility of vaccines has become ever more obvious to people across the globe.
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However, misinformation and myths still cause some individuals to be reluctant to get vaccinated. In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, physician Dr Amit Prakash Singh debunks six such myths, in the hope that knowing the facts would help people make the right decisions.
Myth 1: Vaccines may result in the disease they are meant to prevent
Fact: The majority of vaccines do not result in the disease they are intended to prevent, assured the physician. Some vaccines use dead or weakened virus particles, while others use specific components of the pathogen to prepare the immune system.
“Some slight side effects, including mild fever, fatigue, or soreness, are signs of an immune response and not of the disease,” pointed out Dr Singh.
Myth 2: The immune system can be overwhelmed by many vaccines
Fact: As Dr Singh explained, “Every single day, the immune system copes with different microorganisms and other foreign substances. All recommended vaccine schedules are carefully developed based on numerous studies and have been found to be safe for the immune system.”
Myth 3: Vaccines are only necessary for kids
Fact: Vaccination should be done throughout the life cycle of an individual, noted the physician. “Depending on the particular situation, adults and adolescents also may receive essential vaccinations and booster immunisations,” he added.
Myth 4: Natural infection is always better than vaccination
Fact: Dr Singh cautioned that the immunity that comes with natural infection can result in severe complications in some cases. Vaccinations allow for immunity to develop without having to suffer from the disease itself.
Myth 5: If a vaccine does not prevent 100% of infections, it has no value
Fact: The physician highlighted that vaccines do not eliminate the risk of infection, but they do significantly reduce the chance of severe disease and complications. “Effectiveness can differ from one vaccine to another and even from one person to another,” he added.
Myth 6: If I feel fine, there's no need for a vaccination.
Fact: As Dr Singh explained, “Feeling fine physically does not mean protection from vaccine-preventable diseases. Thanks to vaccination, a person is at a lower risk of catching these diseases and can also protect others who cannot be vaccinated.”
According to the physician, the most important thing an individual can do is to listen to qualified physicians and to vaccine guidelines based on actual scientific evidence, rather than to sources on social networks or personal testimonies.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Dr Amit Prakash Singh is a consultant in the department of Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi. He has over 22 years of clinical experience.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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