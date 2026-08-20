Going for a swim in the rain? ENT specialist Dr Shilpi Budhiraja shares guide to protect ears and sinuses

Swimming is fun, but swimming while it rains takes the experience to a whole new level. Taking a dip in the pool during the humid and sweltering monsoon season is a favourite escape for adults and children alike. However, the season also sees a surge in pool-related ear and sinus complications.

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, ENT expert Dr Shilpi Budhiraja shared that rainwater, high humidity, and heavy pool usage create a perfect storm for stubborn infections. She highlighted the safety risks that everyone should be aware of before jumping into the pool in the monsoon.

​Understanding pool risks in the monsoon Dr Budhiraja cautioned that public pools during the monsoon carry a high microbial load. The pool water is sanitised with chlorine, which affects the pH level of the pool.

As the ENT specialist explained, “Incorrect pH or chlorine balance can irritate sensitive mucous membranes. Trapped pool water in the external ear canal breaks down the protective earwax barrier, allowing bacteria to thrive.”

The condition is called acute otitis externa, commonly known as swimmer’s ear.

​Elevated atmospheric humidity also promotes fungal growth, leading to conditions like otomycosis, a fungal infection of the ear canal primarily caused by Aspergillus or Candida.

The condition presents with intense itching, severe ear pain, a sensation of fullness, and thick greyish or blackish discharge, noted Dr Budhiraja.