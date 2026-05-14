Try This Natural Nolen Gur Ice Cream Recipe for a Creamy Bengali Dessert with Date Palm Jaggery

A scoop of ice cream can feel completely different when sweetened with fragrant date palm jaggery instead of regular sugar. Natural nolen gur ice cream combines milk, cream, and nolen gur to create a Bengali-inspired frozen dessert with caramel-like sweetness, soft brown colour, and creamy texture suitable for summer evenings. Natural Nolen Gur Ice Cream Recipe (Freepik)

Nolen gur comes mainly from Bengal and is prepared from the sap of date palm trees during winter months. Its smoky aroma and deep sweetness have made it popular in Bengali sweets like sandesh, payesh, and mishti doi for generations. In this ice cream recipe, the jaggery is mixed into chilled milk and cream to create a dessert with smooth texture and naturally rich flavour.

Natural nolen gur ice cream differs from regular ice cream because it avoids heavily processed sweetness and artificial flavouring. Compared to standard vanilla or chocolate ice cream, it has a softer caramel flavour and earthy sweetness from date palm jaggery. The colour also becomes naturally golden-brown instead of bright white.

Date palm jaggery contains minerals and develops a balanced sweetness that feels lighter than refined sugar-heavy desserts. Using curd or probiotic ingredients in some versions can also add mild tanginess and smoother texture while improving the overall flavour balance.

Its creamy consistency, smoky sweetness, and chilled texture make it suitable for summer desserts and festive meals. The combination of milk, jaggery, and subtle caramel notes creates a cooling dessert that feels rich in flavour without depending on artificial syrups or colours.