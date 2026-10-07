Jeffrey Archer: A British novelist whose books found a place in millions of Indian homes

There’s a reason India gets my books before any other market, Jeffrey Archer once told an interviewer. Each time a book was published in the UK, a pirated edition would hit the roadside stalls and traffic signals of Delhi and Mumbai within days. And yet, the English peer didn’t begrudge his Indian readers.

“Indians and I have always been natural friends,” he later told the Press Trust of India. Between 2013 and 2016, his Clifton Chronicles books officially hit Indian bookshelves before they were published in the UK and the United States, in a marked deviation from traditional sales practice.

On October 6, his latest — and last — novel, Adam & Eve was released worldwide, and Archer had just spent Sunday signing books at the Leicester Square Theatre in London at a sold-out event. He was also in talks to visit India in January 2027 to promote the book. But that was not to be. Archer, a baron of Weston-super-Mare, died on October 5, aged 86.

“He died suddenly and peacefully at home,” his publishers said in a statement. He is survived by his wife, Dame Mary Archer, two sons and three grandsons.

A prolific writer, Archer had 59 titles to his name, including 31 novels, seven short story collections, and three plays. He was also one of the most commercially successful authors of his generation. According to his publisher HarperCollins, he sold 300 million copies of his books in 119 countries and 49 languages. In India, Archer sold upwards of 50,000 to 60,000 books within the first few months of a new release, a HarperCollins representative said.

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Archer was a superstar among Indian readers, attracting huge crowds wherever he went.

“Jeffrey Archer was one of the first international, commercially successful authors of his stature to come to India on a book tour,” said V Karthika, publisher, Westland. “People interacted with him and he built personal connections with his readers. That marked a huge shift in the way we perceived Archer in India,” she said.

He first visited India in 2009 when Landmark, once a thriving bookstore chain, arranged a six-city tour in Gurugram, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Lucknow, Chennai and Pune to promote Paths of Glory. The following year, Landmark brought him down for another six-city tour to promote his book of short stories, And Thereby Hangs a Tale, which also carried a story of an Indian couple who defied caste norms, based on someone Archer met at a private dinner party in Mumbai.

Lijin Varghese, who headed marketing for Landmark and travelled with Archer during his tours, recalled an incident when the two of them were in a taxi in Mumbai, when a younger hawker knocked on their window and tried to sell Archer a copy of his own latest book. “I told him that pirated copies help increase his popularity in India,” Varghese said. He wasn’t off the mark. “Nearly 800 people came on the first day of his first event in Gurugram,” Varghese recalled. “In Bangalore and Chennai, at least 1,000 to 1,500 people visited everyday to have their books signed,” he said.

Sanjoy Roy, producer, Jaipur Literature Festival, recalled a 10,000-strong crowd that came to hear Archer’s session in 2019.

“His stories had a Bollywood-esque appeal. He was a man of great charisma and charm. He was such an entertainer, he was able to weave us into his web,” Roy said.

But Archer’s relationship with the Indian market ran deeper than books.

In 2025, he signed a deal with Applause Entertainment to adapt six of his novels for film and television. He also launched the US$ 25,000-worth Archer Amish Award for Storytellers at the India Global Forum along with bestselling Indian author Amish Tripathi. “Starting from Kane and Abel and through all the books that followed, Jeffrey Archer believed in telling good stories. I think, as Indians, this is also what we like. We love grand sagas. That is what our epics are, as well. For us, story-telling has never been an elitist [activity]. It’s always been for the masses. Jeffrey thought like that, too. He also cared deeply about the legacy he was leaving behind,” Tripathi said.

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Archer’s own story was one for the books.

Born on April 15, 1940, Archer spent his early years doing a number of things — he had a brief spell in the Army, joined the Metropolitan Police as a probationary constable, did a course on physical education in the US and became an instructor at a prep school in Hampshire. He attended Oxford University for a year-long course, where he met his wife, Mary, who was a student of chemistry.

During his time at the University, he also helped organise a concert by The Beatles for Oxfam, a charity organisation that he was reportedly associated with. Archer went on to have a political career: he served as a Conservative Councillor in London, and in 1969, was elected to the seat of Louth in Lincolnshire. However, in 1974, he quit his parliamentary seat after he lost his money to a scam and owed large sums to creditors. Bankruptcy pushed him to write fiction.

His first book, Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less came out in 1976, and gradually became a bestseller. His second, Kane and Abel, which released in 1979, cemented his position as a highly-paid bestselling author of page-turner pulp fiction. The book underwent several reprints — 134 as of 2025 — and remains one of the author’s best-selling novels to date. His next bestselling work, First Among Equals, which came out in 1984, earned him enough to buy a home in Grantchester where he famously threw large parties. In 1987, he sued The Daily Star for libel and won £500,000 as damages: the paper had published a report linking him with a sex worker. This issue returned to haunt him: in 2001, he was convicted for perjury and perverting the course of justice. A friend who had proffered an alibi for Archer told a court that he had lied, and Archer was sentenced to multiple prison sentences that ran concurrently.

During the two-odd years that he served of his four-year sentence, Archer wrote A Prison Diary — a three-book series, each one named after a circle of hell from Dante Alighieri’s classical poem, Inferno. Unlike his other fiction titles, these books offer a sombre look at real stories he encountered during his time in prison.

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Upon his release, Archer returned to writing prolifically — producing first the seven-book series, Clifton Chronicles, followed by the seven-book William Warwick series. He retained the peerage he was awarded in 1992, but retired from the House of Lords in 2024. Earlier this year he announced that Adam & Eve would be his last novel.

In the foreword to his latest book which hit the stands on Tuesday, Archer struck a note of pensive self-assessment, whilst also bidding goodbye to his readers.

“After 50 years of storytelling, I have decided the time has come to write my final novel,” Archer wrote. “Adam & Eve has now proved to be my most satisfying endeavor, and I can only hope you will feel the same way. Allow me to end by thanking all my readers from around the world, in 119 countries from Sydney to Toronto, from Buenos Aires to New York, from Mumbai to Tokyo, while not forgetting my homeland… Farewell, and thank you.”