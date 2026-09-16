I’ll be pandal-hopping all week: 5 kurta sets I’ve added to my cart for Ganesh Chaturthi (Pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less I want my Ganesh Chaturthi outfits to look festive without making a long day of pandal-hopping feel uncomfortable, so these are the five kurta sets I’m considering. Ganesh Chaturthi is one of those occasions when I actually want to dress up. But this year, I also know I will be spending a good part of the week pandal-hopping. That changes what I want from my festive wardrobe. A beautiful kurta set is great until you have spent hours walking around in it, travelling from one pandal to another and standing in queues. I do not want an outfit that looks wonderful for the first photograph and then becomes something I cannot wait to get out of. So while choosing what to add to my cart, I am looking for that middle ground. I want something festive enough for Ganesh Chaturthi, comfortable enough for a day spent outside and versatile enough that I can wear it again after the celebrations. I have shortlisted five kurta sets that caught my eye for different reasons, from embroidered Anarkalis to a more understated printed option. 1. MOKOSH Silk Embroidered Anarkali: For when I want to look properly festive

If I am dressing up for Ganesh Chaturthi, an embroidered Anarkali is one of the easiest ways to make the outfit feel festive without having to think too much about styling. The MOKOSH set caught my attention because the combination of an Anarkali silhouette, embroidery and dupatta already gives it an occasion-ready feel. For pandal-hopping, I would style it with comfortable flats or juttis rather than anything with a heel. The Anarkali can do most of the visual work, so I would keep the rest of the accessories relatively simple. Why I added it to my cart: It has the dressed-up feel I want for a festive outing without needing elaborate styling. Best for: A day when I want my outfit to feel distinctly festive and photograph well at different pandals. What I would consider: Anarkali silhouettes can have more volume, so I would make sure the length and fit feel manageable if I know I will be walking for several hours. 2. Naixa Viscose Embroidered Set: For a polished look without going too dramatic

2 . Naixa Women's Viscose Embroidered Straight Kurta with Viscose Pant and Silk Blend Embroidered Laced Dupatta Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Not every Ganesh Chaturthi outfit needs a dramatic flare. The Naixa set has a straight kurta with matching trousers and an embroidered dupatta, giving it a more streamlined silhouette. That immediately appeals to me for a day when I know I will be moving around a lot. The embroidered dupatta still brings in the festive element, while the straight-cut kurta and trousers make the overall outfit feel more straightforward. Why I added it to my cart: It looks festive without relying entirely on a voluminous silhouette. Best for: Pandal-hopping when comfort and ease of movement are as important as looking dressed up. What I would consider: The dupatta adds the traditional finishing touch, but I would pin or drape it securely if I know I will be walking and travelling throughout the day. 3. MOKOSH Silk Embroidered Anarkali: For a second festive mood

Yes, I have added another MOKOSH Anarkali to my cart. But that is also the point of building a festive wardrobe around silhouettes you know you will actually enjoy wearing. If two versions have different colours or detailing, they can create completely different looks even when the basic silhouette is similar. This is the kind of outfit I would save for one of the more festive pandal visits, particularly if I want the clothes to feel more traditional and occasion-specific. Why I added it to my cart: The embroidered Anarkali silhouette gives me that unmistakably festive look without requiring a complicated combination of separate pieces. Best for: Evening pandal visits, festive photographs and occasions when I want a more traditional look. What I would consider: If you are planning a full day outdoors, pair a more elaborate set with comfortable footwear and minimal accessories so the outfit does not become cumbersome. 4. Amazon Brand Myx Anarkali: For an easy festive wardrobe staple

This is the set I would consider when I want the traditional appeal of an Anarkali but still want something that can earn its place in my wardrobe beyond Ganesh Chaturthi. The embroidered kurta paired with an organza dupatta gives it a more dressed-up finish, while the A-line fit makes the silhouette feel less restrictive than something very fitted. I also like the idea of choosing pieces that can be styled differently later. The kurta could work with another pair of trousers, while the dupatta could potentially be used with a simpler kurta set. Why I added it to my cart: It has the festive detailing I want but still feels like something I could bring out for other occasions. Best for: Someone who wants one festive kurta set that can be reused for family celebrations and other occasions. What I would consider: Organza dupattas look beautiful but can be less forgiving than softer fabrics when you are constantly moving around, so I would secure it properly before heading out. 5. Printed Rayon Anarkali: For when I want to keep things easy

Sometimes the best festive outfit is the one that does not require too much thought. If I already know I have several days of pandal-hopping ahead, I would not want every outfit to be heavily embroidered or elaborate. A printed Anarkali can give me the traditional silhouette while keeping the overall look more relaxed. The rayon construction and printed design make this feel like the option I would reach for on a day when comfort is particularly high on my list. I would pair it with simple earrings, a small handbag and comfortable flats, letting the print do the work. Why I added it to my cart: It offers a more relaxed alternative to the heavily embroidered options. Best for: Long days of walking, casual pandal visits or anyone who prefers understated festive dressing. What I would consider: If you are looking for a very elaborate festive look, this will naturally feel more understated than the embroidered options. What I actually want from a Ganesh Chaturthi outfit Pandal-hopping sounds glamorous until you remember the amount of walking involved. That is why I would use a slightly different checklist for these outfits than I would for a wedding or a formal festive dinner. Comfortable movement: I want to be able to walk, sit and travel without constantly adjusting my clothes. A manageable silhouette: A little volume is lovely, but I do not want an outfit that gets in the way when I am moving through crowded spaces. Breathable and practical fabrics: The weather and outdoor movement are worth considering before choosing a heavily layered outfit. Secure dupatta: This sounds like a small detail until you spend several hours trying to stop one from slipping. Comfortable footwear: Even the prettiest kurta set will not save a day of pandal-hopping if the footwear is uncomfortable. Repeat-wear potential: I would rather buy a festive outfit that I can imagine wearing again than something that only makes sense for one particular celebration. How I would choose between these five If I want the most traditional and festive look, I would choose one of the MOKOSH Anarkalis. If I want a more streamlined outfit for walking around, the Naixa straight kurta set would be higher on my list. If I want an Anarkali that can work beyond Ganesh Chaturthi, I would consider the Amazon Brand Myx set. If I want a more relaxed and easy festive outfit, the printed rayon Anarkali makes the most sense. And if I am planning to spend several hours moving from one pandal to another, I would prioritise the outfit that gives me the best combination of comfort, easy movement and festive appeal rather than simply choosing the most heavily embellished one. Because for me, the perfect Ganesh Chaturthi outfit is not necessarily the most elaborate one. It is the one that looks festive when I arrive at the pandal and still feels comfortable when I am heading to the next one. Similar stories for you: 5 Jeans styles to know this season and the wardrobe problems each one solves Tried and Tested: The only 3 handbags you’ll ever need for office Commutes and casual outings Tried and Tested: I reviewed 3 very different bags and this one stole the show for me

Ganesh Chaturthi special kurta sets: FAQs What should I look for in a kurta set for pandal-hopping? Choose a comfortable silhouette, breathable fabric and an outfit that allows easy movement. A manageable dupatta and comfortable footwear are also important when you expect to walk for hours. Can these kurta sets be worn after Ganesh Chaturthi? Yes. Embroidered and printed kurta sets can be styled for family gatherings, festive celebrations, dinners and other occasions. Choose colours and silhouettes you can see yourself wearing beyond the festival. How can I make a Ganesh Chaturthi kurta set more comfortable? Choose an easy-fitting silhouette, avoid overly heavy embellishments and secure the dupatta properly. Comfortable footwear can make the biggest difference during a long day of pandal-hopping. Are Anarkali kurta sets suitable for pandal-hopping? Yes. Anarkali sets can be comfortable for a day out, provided the flare and length do not restrict movement. Pair them with comfortable flats or juttis for longer outings.