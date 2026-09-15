Everyday explained: Why are potatoes not stored in the refrigerator?

There are two primary reasons why potatoes are not stored in the refrigerator. The first, and the most basic reason, is that being stored in the refrigerator affects the taste and texture of the potatoes.

Every refrigerator comes with a produce section, also known as a crisper drawer, that is meant specifically for storing vegetables. However, potatoes, which are arguably the most popular of all vegetables, do not find a place in the drawer or inside the refrigerator in general. Here is the reason why.

This is because in the cold temperature within the refrigerator, the starch in potatoes gets degraded, and sucrose is hydrolysed to form glucose and fructose. As a result, potatoes become sweet and gritty, and while it might not be harmful to health, it does spoil many recipes.

The second reason is more health-related. As per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), when refrigerated potatoes are cooked at high temperatures, such as while baking, frying, or roasting, it can lead to the formation of a potentially dangerous chemical compound - acrylamide.

Research has shown that high levels of acrylamide can cause cancer in animals. Studies on the effects of low levels of acrylamide in the human diet are inconclusive. However, the chemical is still considered “likely to be carcinogenic to humans” by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

How best to store potatoes When it comes to storing potatoes, the traditional way is the way to go. They can be easily stored outside the refrigerator with almost no hassle. Some things to keep in mind while storing the spuds are presented as follows.