Raipur oncologist reveals if deep-frying food actually creates greater cancer risk than air-frying

An air fryer is a relatively new cooking innovation that is often touted as a healthy alternative to deep-frying food. This is mainly because it uses significantly less amount of oil to create a similar taste. Air-frying food does not automatically make it a healthy option, explains Dr Sharma. (Pexel)

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However, as with any innovation, the air-fryer comes with its own health risks. With the rise in cancer cases in society, it makes sense to wonder if the technology being used can contribute to increasing the risk of cancer in any way.

Taking to Instagram on May 2, Dr Jayesh Sharma, Raipur-based oncologist with over 25 years of experience, explained the three main risks of cancer from deep-frying foods, and where the air-fryer stands in terms of contributing to the risk.

He explained the technology, saying, “Air fryer is a marketing term. Basically, it is an oven in which warm air circulates, and this is what cooks the food. When we add a thin layer on top of the food that is to be cooked, it makes the food crispy.”

The three risks of cancer that fried food presents, as per Dr Sharma, are listed as follows.