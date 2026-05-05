Chennai fitness coach shares 6 easy steps to reduce bloating: Explains why drinking more water helps retain less

Taking to Instagram on May 4, he shared a list of six things that one needs to make a part of their daily life to get rid of bloating .

Bloating is a common issue that people face, which surprisingly does not vanish by working hard at it. What is actually effective are simple changes in the regular lifestyle that can be implemented with minimal effort, according to Raj Ganpath, a Chennai-based fitness coach with 18 years of experience and founder of The Quad.

1. Drinking more water One of the most prominent causes of bloating is fluid retention. As such, drinking more water might seem like the opposite of what a person should be doing. However, Raj explained its importance, saying that dehydration actually leads to the body retaining more water, which increases bloating.

2. Moving more throughout the day Many of our lifestyle troubles are solved by letting go of a sedentary lifestyle. Bloating is no different. According to Raj, to stop bloating, one should try to move more throughout the day. “Walk as much as you can,” he stated. “This will help you improve digestion and blood circulation, both of which will reduce water retention.”

3. Sweating more The third suggestion of the fitness coach is to sweat more, ideally through exercise. Raj explained that sweating not just helps one to reduce the amount of water retained in their body temporarily, but also helps them manage fluid balance in the long term.

4. Getting sufficient sleep every day Sleeping is one of the most underrated requirements for good health. One of the benefits of getting long, quality sleep every night is less bloating. This is because poor sleep is connected to increased stress hormones and inflammation, both of which cause bloating,” shared Raj.

5. Eating less sugary, salty or processed food “Both sugar and salt hold water, which causes water retention and bloating,” explained Raj. And since highly processed foods usually contain a high quantity of sugar or salt or both, they are more likely to have an adverse effect on bloating.

6. Reducing stress Stress is not just harmful for mental health; it also affects our physical well-being. “Stress is directly connected to digestion and gut motility, both of which are connected to bloating,” shared the fitness coach.

“Now, you may not need all of these six changes, but find the ones that you need and be sure to work on them, and you will most certainly see an improvement,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.