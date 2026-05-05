Pool days ahead? Doctor reveals the one haircare step you shouldn’t skip

As temperatures rise, spending time in the pool becomes the most exciting part of the season. While swimming is refreshing and enjoyable, regular exposure to chlorinated water can gradually take a toll on your hair, often resulting in dryness, roughness, or increased breakage over time. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vaishali Gode, product development and packaging department at Marico Limited, and hair expert at Parachute Advansed shared haircare you can follow ahead of pool days. Haircare routine you should follow before swimming. (Unsplash)

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Dr Vaishali said, “Even with a swimming cap on, hair often comes into contact with chlorine through small gaps or prolonged soaking. Combined with frequent swims, this repeated exposure can affect your hair, even long after you’ve left the pool.”