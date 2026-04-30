‘AC, swimming pool, washing machine’: African student’s AMU poll speech in Hindi draws massive cheers

In the video, Ayyuba addressed students with confidence and humour while outlining his manifesto. Among his most talked-about promises was providing tea three times a day for all students in the hall if elected. He also spoke about practical and exaggerated proposals, including starting a metro service between the hostel and college due to the distance.

A student election campaign at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has gone viral on social media after a video showed an African student making unusually ambitious promises during his speech. The clip, recorded during campaigning for a representative post at Nadeem Tarin (NT) Hall, features a student identified as Ayyuba, whose energetic speech in Hindi quickly caught attention online.

His list of promises further included installing air conditioners in the hall, setting up a swimming pool within the premises, and placing washing machines on every floor for student use. His speech, delivered in a dramatic and expressive style, drew loud cheers from the audience present.

“Jaisa ki aap sabhi log jante hai… mai jhoothe promise nahi karunga. Aajkal bohot garmi hai, toh mai sabko AC doonga. Annexe me 5 AC lagayega. NT me swimming pool mai banaunga. NT se college bohot door hai… toh mai METRO start karunga,” he said during the campaign. He also added, “Har floor pe washing machine hoga. Agar mai Secretary bana toh NT me sabko 3 time chai milega.”

The crowd was seen reacting enthusiastically in the video, chanting slogans like “Ayyuba Zindabad!” as his speech continued.

Social media reactions The video sparked a wave of reactions online, with users sharing humour and surprise over the bold promises. Many found the speech entertaining and praised the confidence of the student. Some users wrote, “Hamara neta kaisa ho ayyuba jaisa ho.”

Others focused on the “3 time chai” promise, calling it the most powerful part of the speech. One user commented, “3 time chaii was powerful.”

However, some viewers questioned the feasibility of the promises, especially the installation of ACs, washing machines, and a swimming pool. A user wrote, “Ac aur washing machine ye kuch zyada na hogaya."

The video continues to circulate widely, drawing mixed reactions across platforms.