Lucknow, Chalked out almost like a royal itinerary, a senior BSNL director's visit to Prayagraj was called off after it hogged the limelight for all the wrong reasons - involving nearly 50 officials and every little detail pencilled in, including arranging for hair oil, underwear and combs. Hair oil, underwear et al: BSNL director's Prayagraj trip cancelled after office order go viral

According to an office order, which went viral on social media, the proposed two-day visit of Vivek Banzal, director of BSNL Board, was scheduled from February 25-26.

On Tuesday, some of the officials assigned with the tasks for Banzal's visit, confirmed that his trip was cancelled.

According to the office order, around 20 tasks were assigned to nearly 50 officials.

On his arrival in Prayagraj, bathing in Sangam, boat ride, and visits to Bade Hanuman Mandir, Akshayavat and Patalpuri temples were planned. The 'snan' kits consisted of towel, undergarment, slippers , comb, mirror and an oil bottle.

The office order also mentioned that six male kits and two female kits should be arranged.

Instruction was also issued to arrange one bed sheet for general use at the ghat.

At the hotel and Circuit House, dry fruit bowl, fruit bowl, saving kit , towel, toothpaste, brush, soap, shampoo, comb and oil were to be arranged, the order said.

The entire incident appears to be an attempt to tarnish image, a senior BSNL officer based in Prayagraj told PTI on condition of anonymity, and refused to entertain any further queries on the issue.

Meanwhile, BSNL India in a post on X on February 21, said, "BSNL has standing instructions in place regarding the manner in which official visits are to be handled. An instance of non-adherence to the same has been taken note of. The instance noted is not in conformity with the professional standards and values of BSNL.

"Appropriate action has been taken against the concerned."

"Further, instructions have been issued reiterating strict adherence to extant instructions. BSNL employees are reminded to strictly adhere to prescribed conduct rules and instructions in this regard," the post said.

According to the BSNL website, Banzal is an Indian Telecommunication Service officer of 1987 batch. He has a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electronics, Master of Engineering in Computer Science, and MBA. He has more than 34 years of experience handling telecom network in India.

"Since 2016, he has been promoting and managing Bharat Fiber , BSNL IT framework, and other services. His vision has led to the digitization of processes and the introduction of innovative solutions for customers," the BSNL website said.

