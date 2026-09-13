Everyday explained: Why is there a separate produce drawer in the refrigerator?

Every refrigerator comes with a separate section for vegetables and fruits, usually at the bottom of the refrigerator. But why is that a completely different section, and not a part of the regular freezer? Here is the reason.

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Why refrigerators have a separate produce drawer The separate section for produce at the bottom of refrigerators is known as the crisper drawer, and it is not there just for better presentation. It actually has a unique function that keeps the produce fresh for longer.

The drawers are specifically designed to control humidity. The general area of the refrigerator typically circulates cold, dry air to keep food chilled and fresh. However, fresh produce has different requirements, sometimes even within the same type. Different types of produce benefit from different moisture levels. While some items wilt quickly without moisture, others spoil with too much moisture or natural ripening gases.

Crisper drawers usually come with a humidity controller. The high-humidity settings trap moisture in the drawer by keeping vents closed, keeping certain types of fruits and vegetables from drying out or becoming limp.

On the other hand, low-humidity settings open the vents, allowing natural ripening gases like ethylene and moisture to escape. Ethylene is naturally released by certain fruits as they ripen, which can cause fruits and vegetables nearby to ripen faster and even spoil.